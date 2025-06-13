DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Mclean Mortgage Corporation Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at McLean Mortgage Corporation ("McLean Mortgage") on or about October 17, 2024. If you have received a data breach notification from Shelby Dermatology, you should take steps to safeguard your personal information.
About McLean Mortgage Corporation
McLean Mortgage is a company founded in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2008. It operates as an online marketplace offering residential mortgage loans.
What happened?
On or around October 17, 2024, McLean Mortgage discovered suspicious activity within one of its systems. They promptly initiated an investigation and determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed McLean Mortgage's network, potentially obtaining files containing personal information.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Social Security Numbers
Driver's License Numbers
Financial Account Numbers
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning McLean Mortgage, you must guard against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the McLean Mortgage data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
