Cytracom Acquires Tentacle To Advance Security Risk Management Capabilities And Empower Msps As Risk Advisors

MCKINNEY, Texas, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytracom, a leading provider of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the acquisition of Tentacle , a modern platform that helps organizations manage cybersecurity assessments, monitor third-party risk, and operationalize Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) programs.

This acquisition represents a significant advancement in Cytracom's Security Risk Management (SRM) strategy and further aligns with the company's mission to empower MSPs to grow beyond traditional IT services and embrace a more strategic advisory role, guiding their clients through the evolving discipline of risk management. With increased scrutiny from regulatory bodies and mounting pressure from cyber insurers, MSPs are being called upon to act as true Risk Advisors, helping clients meet compliance mandates and improve their overall security posture. The integration of Tentacle into the Cytracom platform delivers a robust response to this need, offering structured, repeatable, and collaborative tools that make it easier for MSPs to deliver value-added risk and compliance services.

Cytracom entered the SRM category through the acquisition of Telivy, introducing capabilities that enable MSPs to automate risk assessments, deliver recurring compliance documentation, and drive consultative engagements. Tentacle builds upon this foundation by allowing partners to centralize security program data, collaborate in real time with clients and third parties, and map internal practices to industry frameworks such as HIPAA, PCI, and FTC Safeguards. Its platform not only reduces the administrative burden of ongoing assessments but also provides the structure needed to move from one-time reviews to ongoing program management.

"MSPs are increasingly being asked to manage risk as much as they manage technology," said Zane Conkle, CEO of Cytracom. "This shift creates both a challenge and an opportunity. With the acquisition of Tentacle, we're giving our partners the platform they need to step into this evolving role with confidence-helping clients navigate compliance, track progress over time, and build programs that stand up to external scrutiny, while also enabling MSPs to clearly demonstrate the ongoing value of their services."

The rising demand for compliance-focused services is one of the most urgent trends in the MSP channel. SMB clients now face requirements driven by regulatory frameworks, industry-specific mandates, and cyber insurance audits. Tentacle's ability to organize and share assessment data, manage third-party relationships, and ensure audit readiness positions it as a key component of Cytracom's vision to simplify and scale SRM and GRC management for the channel.

"This is another step forward in building a complete platform that empowers MSPs to connect the modern workforce-securely, reliably, and within the evolving frameworks of GRC," said John Tippett, Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether it's unified communications, secure access, or risk management, our focus remains on making these capabilities accessible, intuitive, and impactful for the partners who deliver them every day."

By integrating Tentacle into its broader infrastructure software platform, Cytracom continues to deepen its investment in the tools MSPs need to succeed in a risk- and compliance-driven world.

"We've been investing heavily in Telivy as a platform for recurring cybersecurity assessments and compliance workflows," added Rob McDonald, Chief Product Officer at Cytracom. "Bringing in Tentacle's proven technology allows us to combine their robust architecture with our existing development strategy, resulting in a dramatic acceleration of what we can bring to market. It significantly advances our mission to give MSPs scalable, differentiated tools for security and compliance."

With solutions spanning VoIP, SASE, and SRM, Cytracom continues to equip partners to deliver critical infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and compliant-all from a single, unified platform built exclusively for the MSP channel.

About Cytracom

Cytracom, a Sverica Capital Management portfolio company, provides critical infrastructure technologies for businesses, delivering cloud-based unified communications and secure networking solutions tailored for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By simplifying complex technologies, Cytracom ensures that businesses remain connected, secure, and resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our solutions, including SRM, GRC, UCaaS, and SASE platforms, are designed to empower businesses with the essential technologies they need to thrive. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Cytracom supports partners and customers across North America. To learn more, visit cytracom.

Media Contact : Dana Liedholm | [email protected]

SOURCE Cytracom

