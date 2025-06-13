DARYL WARD, PH.D., NAMED INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE ASHLEY GIBSON BARNETT MUSEUM OF ART

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A respected leader in the regional arts community, Ward brings decades of experience in education, nonprofit leadership, and arts advocacy to this transitional role. Ward will continue to serve as executive director of the Polk Arts & Cultural Alliance (PACA) - a position he has held for just over three years - while assuming interim oversight of The AGB.

"Dr. Ward's collaborative leadership and deep ties to the cultural fabric of Polk County make him an ideal steward for the Museum during this time," said Dr. Jeremy Martin, president of Florida Southern College. "We're grateful to Daryl for his willingness and PACA for its partnership as we continue to advance the Museum, the College and the arts in Lakeland, Polk County and beyond."

Ward's appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for The AGB, following the successful opening of its expansion and the debut of the current Frank Lloyd Wright & the College of Tomorrow exhibition. The Museum continues to offer a robust slate of youth and adult programming and is actively preparing for an exciting lineup of exhibitions in 2026 and beyond. Among these is LIFE: Six Women Photographers, which will spotlight the work of six pioneering women who contributed to LIFE Magazine between the 1930s and 1970s, capturing powerful stories that shaped the cultural and political landscape of the 20th century.

"The work that Dr. Kerr and Dr. Rich have done to elevate the status and significance of The AGB is extraordinary. I'm grateful to be able to contribute even a small amount to the legacy of this amazing art institution," said Ward.

This shared-leadership arrangement allows Ward to continue directing PACA's current initiatives - the ACI grants, the arts and culture economic impact study, the Art in Public Spaces program and the annual Hall of Fame Gala, scheduled for Oct. 14 - while also guiding The AGB through its leadership transition. During this time, he will maintain strategic leadership of PACA, with daily operations delegated to the organization's newly hired Arts Program and Marketing Coordinator.

"Dr. Ward is not only a champion of our local art organizations and artists through his leadership of PACA, but he is also dedicated to promoting the extraordinary value the arts contribute to our economy, our education system and our quality of life in Polk County. The AGB will continue to thrive as our premier arts institution under his interim leadership," said Sara Roberts McCarley, PACA board member and Lakeland City Commissioner.

Ward began his career in public education, working for 32 years in Polk County Public Schools, including seven years as principal of Harrison School for the Arts. After retiring in 2020, he held a brief post at Southeastern University before stepping into the executive director position at PACA. He also serves as an adjunct professor in the education department at Florida Southern College and is an accomplished photographer.

"I'm humbled that Dr. Martin and The AGB board of trustees would consider me to assist them during this transitional phase. I'm grateful for the relationship between PACA and The AGB, and I believe this arrangement - albeit temporary - will strengthen that relationship. I also appreciate the support of the PACA board of directors for recognizing the importance of collaborating with our local arts and culture institutions," Ward added.

A national search for The AGB's next permanent executive director will begin this summer.

Flsouthern

SOURCE Florida Southern College