Adobe Stock Slides As AI Optimism Reportedly Fades, But Retail Remains Defiantly Bullish
Adobe Inc.'s (ADBE) stock fell over 5% on Friday, as investors' worries over a slower-than-expected payoff from its AI integration efforts outweighed the company's increased full-year revenue outlook.
According to a Reuters report, analysts and market watchers are growing cautious over the timeline for Adobe's AI integration to yield more revenue.
Despite the software giant lifting its annual forecast, skepticism around long-term AI monetization and increasing industry competition weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
The company's second-quarter (Q2) revenue increased 11% year-on-year (YoY) to $5.87 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $5.79 billion, as per FinChat data.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.06 also surpassed the consensus estimate of $4.97.
The company recently announced plans to embed generative AI models from both OpenAI and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) into its Firefly suite.
CFRA Research's Angelo Zino highlighted ongoing competitive threats and the extended timeline likely needed to fully capitalize on generative AI features.
Analysts from RBC Capital echoed those concerns, saying the company must still demonstrate tangible results from its AI rollout.
As per TheFly, Evercore ISI said it doesn't anticipate strong bullish or bearish reactions, as the reaffirmed Digital Media's annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth target of around 11% suggests a potential slowdown in the latter half of the year, even with more favorable YoY comparisons.
While downside risk appears minimal at current levels, the brokerage believes the second-half outlook probably won't be compelling enough to re-engage hesitant investors.
Evercore maintains an 'Outperform' rating and a $475 price target on Adobe shares.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Adobe remained in 'extremely bullish' territory.ADBE's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:00 p.m. ET on Jun.13, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Adobe stock has lost over 12% year-to-date and 15% in the last 12 months.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment