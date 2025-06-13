Amazon Reorganizes Healthcare Business Following Departure Of Several Executives: Report

Amazon Inc. (AMZN) is restructuring its healthcare business as the company looks to break into the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. healthcare industry.

Amazon Health Services' senior vice president, Neil Lindsay, revealed in an interview with CNBC that the company has been working to overhaul its healthcare segment for the past several months.

Amazon's shares were up 0.27% at the time of writing.

As part of the reorganization, Amazon Health Services will be divided into six new units to serve the complex and sometimes inefficient healthcare sector.

“Our leadership team has been focused on simplifying our structure to move faster and continue to innovate effectively,” Lindsay said in the interview.“One of the problems we're trying to solve is the fragmented experience for patients and customers that's common in healthcare.”

This comes after Amazon lost a few senior healthcare segment executives over the past few months.

The list includes Dr. Vin Gupta, Amazon Pharmacy's chief medical officer, Trent Green, the CEO of Amazon's One Medical, and Aaron Martin, vice president of healthcare at Amazon, among others.

However, Lindsay remains optimistic, saying that there's“no shortage of depth of talent” within Amazon.

Although it served clients in the healthcare industry with its cloud services, the company's journey in the sector has been difficult despite some major acquisitions and partnerships.

The e-commerce giant acquired One Medical in 2023 for $3.9 billion, while the PillPack acquisition for $750 million in 2018 was its first attempt to launch its healthcare ambitions.

In 2018, Amazon partnered with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to launch Haven, offering high-quality and transparent healthcare at a reasonable cost. The venture was shuttered in 2021.

The company also shut down its telehealth service, Amazon Care, in 2022.

Amazon's stock is down nearly 3% year-to-date, but up more than 16% over the past 12 months.

