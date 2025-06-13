Curiosity's New Global Content, AI Licensing Deals Fail To Lift Retail Mood

Streaming service provider, Curiosity Inc. (CURI), has unveiled a broad range of new global content licensing partnerships as part of its strategy to expand international distribution and reach new audiences across platforms and geographies.

These agreements involve collaborations with key broadcasters and digital platforms spanning North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The fresh lineup of distribution partners includes France TV and Canal+ (France), The WNET Group (U.S.), SRC/Explora (Canada), SRF (Switzerland), V-Me TV (U.S. Hispanic), NATV (Korea), and Al Jazeera (MENA).

Each partner has secured rights to specific Curiosity programming, from science and innovation-focused series like“Oops,”“I Changed the World” to nature documentaries like“Planet Insect” and cultural explorations such as“Eat Me” or“Try Not To.”

In addition to traditional broadcasters, educational streaming service Kanopy will distribute a wide variety of educational titles from Curiosity's expansive catalog.

The move reflects the growing appetite for factual programming in academic and public library ecosystems.

Beyond broadcast and streaming, Curiosity is also entering the fast-evolving AI market by licensing video and audio libraries to leading tech firms for use in training artificial intelligence models.

These deals aim to support the development of advanced machine learning tools using high-quality, context-rich media assets.

Curiosity's latest deals contribute directly to its monetization plans by leveraging its vast library of non-fiction content.

The company also reaffirmed its one-time $0.10 per share cash dividend, declared on May 8, will be paid on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13.

This special dividend is in addition to the company's ongoing quarterly payouts, which began in April 2024.

Curiosity stock has more than tripled in 2025 and has quadrupled in the last 12 months.

