TNL Mediagene To Participate In Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover The Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow On June 3-5, Provides Valuation Update

NEW YORK and TOKYO, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, has been invited to participate in Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: "Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow", taking place on June 3-5, 2025.

TNL Mediagene - Reference Comparables (Update in June)

The conference will focus on how the rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. Key topics will include an exploration of how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Group's senior analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.

Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung and Co-Founder & President Motoko Imada will participate in a fireside chat at the event where they plan to discuss some recent highlights including the Company's strong FY2024 performance of consolidated revenue of $48.5 million, gross profit of $17.7 million, near break-even adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of negative $0.035 per share; co-hosting the recent 2025 Generative AI Conference, one of Asia's most influential AI events that drew approximately 1,000 AI innovators, industry participants and businesses; the Company's active M & A strategy; and how AI is driving revenue growth and cost efficiency at the Company.

"We are excited to have been invited to this unique and interesting event that Maxim Group is putting on. We see a lot of exceptional companies on the roster that are pushing the boundaries and disrupting their industries through the use of technology. We'll be discussing some recent milestones for the Company, giving an overview of our FY2024 financial performance and diving a little deeper into some of the opportunities we are seeing to push our business to the next level using technology" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung said.

Coming off of TNL Mediagene's recent 2025 Generative AI Conference, Joey highlighted the positive impact AI is having on the Company's business.

"AI touches our business in several key ways. As a media company with 45 million*1 monthly unique users, generative AI is a game-changer for us, especially in terms of content creation and content optimization. We actively use AI as part of our multilingualization strategies, which allows us to expand our existing media properties into new markets in a seamless way. AI-based translation is a key performance driver for us both on the revenue side and on the cost side. Beyond just translation, we have also found that we have been able to take a lot of cost out of our business and enhance profitability through AI, so we are seeing a lot of good opportunities to optimize our business with AI. We welcome investors, professional parties and the public to join us at the Maxim Group's conference."

Ahead of the conference, the Company also provided its updated reference comparables valuation overview that management uses for its valuation benchmarking, included in the Company's investor presentation.

Attractive Valuation vs. Reference Comparables: The Company is currently trading at an EV/Revenue discount to reference median multiples of 3.7x in AdTech and 5.6x in Digital & Social Media. The Company's management believes the Company is currently undervalued.

"We have had a lot of interesting investor relations related dialog and events recently and are seeing our story resonate with investors. We are proud of our scale of nearly $50 million in consolidated revenue at near break-even Adjusted EBITDA; our leading positions in the markets in which we are operating in, both in Japan and Taiwan; the quality of our partnerships that we've been able to secure as well as our prestigious client base that includes leading multinational companies and strong regional players."

"We thank our investors who have supported us over our 26-year history in Japan and 12-year history in Taiwan and we look forward to speaking with new investors at this upcoming event." Joey concluded.

The presentation will begin at 9:30am ET on June 4, 2025.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

*1 Monthly unique users comprised of the average monthly unique users of owned sites and social media platforms (YouTube + TikTok) based on the Company data for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan'sMediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

