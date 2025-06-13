Commonwealth Trade Ministers And Business Leaders Convene In Namibia To Tackle Global Trade Headwinds

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)– As global trade grapples with rising tariffs, supply chain disruptions, and shifting economic alliances, the Commonwealth is stepping forward with a united vision for inclusive, sustainable, and digitally enabled trade.

From 18–20 June 2025, Windhoek will host the inaugural Commonwealth Business Summit (CBS) alongside the Commonwealth Trade Ministers Meeting (CTMM), marking the first time these flagship events will be held on African soil. Co-hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the government of the Republic of Namibia, the meetings will bring together government ministers, CEOs, investors, and innovators from all 56 Commonwealth member states, spanning five continents and representing 2.7 billion people.

Set against a backdrop of mounting global trade tensions, climate volatility, and deepening investment gaps, these meetings are more than gatherings , they represent a coordinated push to reset trade relationships for a more resilient and inclusive future.

Commonwealth secretary-general Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who will lead her first trade ministerial since taking office in April 2025, said:

“At a time when global trade is being reshaped by uncertainty and fragmentation, the Commonwealth offers something rare: trusted partnerships, a shared commitment to fairness, and a 21 percent trade cost advantage. These meetings are not just about dialogue, they're about delivery. Across the Commonwealth, we are working together to build a trade system that works for all, one that creates real opportunities for women striving to grow their businesses, for young people seeking decent jobs, and for communities working to overcome economic hardship.”

H.E. Amb. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibia's minister of international relations and trade, emphasised that Namibia's strategic location, rich culture, and commitment to international partnership make it an ideal host to foster dialogue, promote intra-Commonwealth trade, and explore innovative solutions to global challenges.

Trade as a catalyst for resilience and renewal

At the CTMM, ministers will focus on helping member states, particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), better withstand external shocks. Discussions will tackle structural challenges such as limited export diversification, rising debt, energy insecurity, and digital exclusion.

While tariffs often draw attention, it is the combined impact of tariffs and non-tariff barriers, including overlapping standards and customs delays, that most severely hampers trade. Ministers will explore regulatory alignment and digital trade facilitation as practical solutions to reduce these barriers and unlock intra-Commonwealth trade.

A key priority will be adding value to Commonwealth assets, especially critical minerals, by shifting from raw extraction to local processing, job creation, and entry into high-value global supply chains.

Other areas of focus include:



Enhancing food and energy security through climate-resilient trade;

Advancing sustainable energy and digital infrastructure;

Attracting blended finance for trade-related infrastructure; Coordinating Commonwealth positions for the 2026 WTO Ministerial in Cameroon.

Chris Southworth, co-chair of the Business-to-Business Cluster of the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda and secretary general of the international chamber of commerce UK, said:

“The Commonwealth trade ministers meeting and business summit are an opportunity to stand up for the multilateral trading system at a time when the system is under threat and boost business confidence by accelerating efforts to make trade cheaper, faster, simpler and more sustainable and inclusive for all.”

The summit will be co-chaired by H.E. Amb. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Namibia minister of international relations and trade, and Faleomanavaega Titimaea Tafua, Samoa's minister of commerce, industry and labour and the Commonwealth chair-in-office.

At its core, this work is about people, helping Commonwealth citizens thrive in an era of uncertainty by opening up pathways to prosperity, stability, and shared growth.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, secretary-general Botchwey summed it up:

“This is not just about fixing trade. It's about future-proofing our economies for generations to come.”

Commonwealth trade ministers and business leaders convene in Namibia to tackle global trade headwinds