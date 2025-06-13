SAPSOL Technologies Inc. Accelerates Zero-Blind-Spot Security With Tracesecure.Ai Phase 1 Live, AI Threat Engine Arriving 2026
Santa Clara, CA - SAPSOL Technologies Inc. today unveiled the next milestones of TraceSecure , its enterprise platform that fuses user-behavior analytics with real-time threat detection across both SAP and non-SAP landscapes. Following a successful Phase 1 rollout that now logs every staff visit to external websites via an encrypted ELK pipeline, the company detailed a six-phase roadmap culminating in an AI-powered predictive engine slated for Q3 2026.
“TraceSecure does more than flag threats, it visualises every step a person or process takes, badge swipe by badge swipe and click by click,” said Sam Mall, CEO of SAPSOL Technologies .“From a refinery control room to a pharmacist's workstation, we stitch the entire journey into one continuous narrative. Without juggling ten different dashboards. TraceSecure stitches those moments together, applies behavioural AI, and flags anomalies before they become million-dollar incidents.”
Roadmap at a Glance
Phase 1 - LIVE (Q2 2025): Non-SAP web tracing
Phase 2 (Q3 2025): SAP Cloud access-attempt monitoring
Phase 3 (Q4 2025): Identity-resolution & threat scores graphs
Phase 4 (Q1 2026): Productivity analytics for SAP GUI, Fiori and Windows apps
Phase 5 (Q2 2026): Unified dashboards-security + efficiency on a single screen
Phase 6 (Q3 2026): ML-driven anomaly detection, auto-remediation policies
Beyond (Q4 2026+): Hooks for CCTV, SCADA and SAP SuccessFactors, plus SOX/NERC/GxP audit generators
What TraceSecure Delivers
Complete User Timelines – Every human and machine identity is mapped in real time across RFID, CCTV, SCADA, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft 365 and dozens of other sources.
Behavioural-AI Detection – Machine-learning baselines tuned for each role and industry cut false positives by nearly half in pilot deployments.
Audit-Ready Evidence – One-click exports satisfy NERC/CIP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, Sarbanes-Oxley, GDPR and country-specific critical-infrastructure regulations.
Productivity Heat-Maps – Operations and HR leaders uncover idle-time pockets, workflow bottlenecks and training gaps previously hidden in siloed logs.
Rapid Time-to-Value – Pre-built connectors and white-glove onboarding compress typical implementation from months to weeks.
Built for Heavy-Regulated Industries
Oil & gas refiners needing NERC-CIP sub-minute alerts, pharma labs governed by FDA 21 CFR 11, retail chains chasing PCI compliance and public-sector agencies under SOX scrutiny all gain pre-configured controls. Mapping to GDPR Art 5, HIPAA §164.312 and NERC-CIP-007 is native out-of-the-box.
Check full list at
Oil & Gas – Field engineers often move from isolated wellheads to central SCADA consoles and back; TraceSecure couples badge data with SAP PM records to spot suspicious sequencing and block credential misuse.
Utilities – Sub-minute NERC/CIP detection windows are met by overlaying control-room access with breaker commands and network telemetry in a single alert stream.
Retail – Refund fraud and self-checkout abuse are uncovered when POS overrides, CCTV markers and browsing histories converge in one behaviour profile.
Pharma / Life Sciences – GMP compliance is simplified as lab door swipes, LIMS edits and ERP batch records align in an immutable chain of custody.
Public Sector – Zero-trust initiatives gain teeth when hybrid civil-service activity is traced seamlessly across VPN, Microsoft 365 and in-person kiosks.
Under the Hood
Agents & Sensors: browser_agent and pcap_service capture URLs, durations and packets at the endpoint layer, while sap_monitor extracts SAP T-Code usage.
Streaming Fabric: All events flow through Kafka topics (e.g., sapcloud) before landing in Elasticsearch/MongoDB for high-speed search and Graph-based correlation.
Security Posture: TLS in transit, AES-256 at rest, plus strict RBAC on every index and dashboard.
"Teaming up with SAPSOL to launch TraceSecure marks a pivotal growth milestone for MergedAnalytics. This collaboration seamlessly connects B2B digital engagement intelligence with enterprise operations, delivering real-time insights into both internal and external behavior. By analyzing behavioral patterns, we empower businesses to recognize purchase and support signals-turning engagement into actionable outcomes." - Joe Singer, Co-founder, MergedAnalytics
Why TraceSecure Stands Apart
Dual Lens: Combines MES-style time-in-app metrics with SOC-grade threat analytics.
SAP-Aware: Reads SAP GUI, Fiori, and upcoming BTP traffic-richer context than generic SIEMs.
Proven Foundation: Phase 1 is already live enterprise-wide, offering a frictionless proof of value.
Predictive Future: Road-mapped ML models promise autonomous policy enforcement by 2026.
Availability & Next Steps
Phase 2 pilots begin in August 2025. Interested organizations in oil & gas, utilities, retail, pharma or the public sector can request a 14-day, no-cost proof of concept that streams select TraceSecure capabilities into a sandbox landscape. Registration is open at sapsol/free-sap-poc
About SAPSOL Technologies Inc.
SAPSOL Technologies Inc. is a North American provider of SAP-centric digital-transformation services, renowned for zero-downtime migrations, cloud security accelerators, and AI-driven automation frameworks. With delivery centres in Canada and consulting teams across the United States, SAPSOL partners with enterprises to modernise mission-critical processes at speed and scale.
About Merged Analytics Inc.
Merged Analytics Inc. converts raw interaction data-clicks, swipes, machine telemetry-into actionable behavioural intelligence. Its patented algorithms power predictive-security and productivity solutions for Fortune 1000 companies and public-sector agencies worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
