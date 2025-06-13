SAPSOL Technologies Inc. Accelerates Zero-Blind-Spot Security With Tracesecure.Ai Phase 1 Live, AI Threat Engine Arriving 2026

Santa Clara, CA - SAPSOL Technologies Inc. today unveiled the next milestones of TraceSecure , its enterprise platform that fuses user-behavior analytics with real-time threat detection across both SAP and non-SAP landscapes. Following a successful Phase 1 rollout that now logs every staff visit to external websites via an encrypted ELK pipeline, the company detailed a six-phase roadmap culminating in an AI-powered predictive engine slated for Q3 2026.

“TraceSecure does more than flag threats, it visualises every step a person or process takes, badge swipe by badge swipe and click by click,” said Sam Mall, CEO of SAPSOL Technologies .“From a refinery control room to a pharmacist's workstation, we stitch the entire journey into one continuous narrative. Without juggling ten different dashboards. TraceSecure stitches those moments together, applies behavioural AI, and flags anomalies before they become million-dollar incidents.”

Roadmap at a Glance



Phase 1 - LIVE (Q2 2025): Non-SAP web tracing

Phase 2 (Q3 2025): SAP Cloud access-attempt monitoring

Phase 3 (Q4 2025): Identity-resolution & threat scores graphs

Phase 4 (Q1 2026): Productivity analytics for SAP GUI, Fiori and Windows apps

Phase 5 (Q2 2026): Unified dashboards-security + efficiency on a single screen

Phase 6 (Q3 2026): ML-driven anomaly detection, auto-remediation policies Beyond (Q4 2026+): Hooks for CCTV, SCADA and SAP SuccessFactors, plus SOX/NERC/GxP audit generators



What TraceSecure Delivers



Complete User Timelines – Every human and machine identity is mapped in real time across RFID, CCTV, SCADA, SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft 365 and dozens of other sources.

Behavioural-AI Detection – Machine-learning baselines tuned for each role and industry cut false positives by nearly half in pilot deployments.

Audit-Ready Evidence – One-click exports satisfy NERC/CIP, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, Sarbanes-Oxley, GDPR and country-specific critical-infrastructure regulations.

Productivity Heat-Maps – Operations and HR leaders uncover idle-time pockets, workflow bottlenecks and training gaps previously hidden in siloed logs. Rapid Time-to-Value – Pre-built connectors and white-glove onboarding compress typical implementation from months to weeks.



Built for Heavy-Regulated Industries

Oil & gas refiners needing NERC-CIP sub-minute alerts, pharma labs governed by FDA 21 CFR 11, retail chains chasing PCI compliance and public-sector agencies under SOX scrutiny all gain pre-configured controls. Mapping to GDPR Art 5, HIPAA §164.312 and NERC-CIP-007 is native out-of-the-box.

Check full list at



Oil & Gas – Field engineers often move from isolated wellheads to central SCADA consoles and back; TraceSecure couples badge data with SAP PM records to spot suspicious sequencing and block credential misuse.

Utilities – Sub-minute NERC/CIP detection windows are met by overlaying control-room access with breaker commands and network telemetry in a single alert stream.

Retail – Refund fraud and self-checkout abuse are uncovered when POS overrides, CCTV markers and browsing histories converge in one behaviour profile.

Pharma / Life Sciences – GMP compliance is simplified as lab door swipes, LIMS edits and ERP batch records align in an immutable chain of custody. Public Sector – Zero-trust initiatives gain teeth when hybrid civil-service activity is traced seamlessly across VPN, Microsoft 365 and in-person kiosks.



Under the Hood



Agents & Sensors: browser_agent and pcap_service capture URLs, durations and packets at the endpoint layer, while sap_monitor extracts SAP T-Code usage.

Streaming Fabric: All events flow through Kafka topics (e.g., sapcloud) before landing in Elasticsearch/MongoDB for high-speed search and Graph-based correlation. Security Posture: TLS in transit, AES-256 at rest, plus strict RBAC on every index and dashboard.



"Teaming up with SAPSOL to launch TraceSecure marks a pivotal growth milestone for MergedAnalytics. This collaboration seamlessly connects B2B digital engagement intelligence with enterprise operations, delivering real-time insights into both internal and external behavior. By analyzing behavioral patterns, we empower businesses to recognize purchase and support signals-turning engagement into actionable outcomes." - Joe Singer, Co-founder, MergedAnalytics

Why TraceSecure Stands Apart

Dual Lens: Combines MES-style time-in-app metrics with SOC-grade threat analytics.

SAP-Aware: Reads SAP GUI, Fiori, and upcoming BTP traffic-richer context than generic SIEMs.

Proven Foundation: Phase 1 is already live enterprise-wide, offering a frictionless proof of value.

Predictive Future: Road-mapped ML models promise autonomous policy enforcement by 2026.



Availability & Next Steps

Phase 2 pilots begin in August 2025. Interested organizations in oil & gas, utilities, retail, pharma or the public sector can request a 14-day, no-cost proof of concept that streams select TraceSecure capabilities into a sandbox landscape. Registration is open at sapsol/free-sap-poc

About SAPSOL Technologies Inc.

SAPSOL Technologies Inc. is a North American provider of SAP-centric digital-transformation services, renowned for zero-downtime migrations, cloud security accelerators, and AI-driven automation frameworks. With delivery centres in Canada and consulting teams across the United States, SAPSOL partners with enterprises to modernise mission-critical processes at speed and scale.

About Merged Analytics Inc.

Merged Analytics Inc. converts raw interaction data-clicks, swipes, machine telemetry-into actionable behavioural intelligence. Its patented algorithms power predictive-security and productivity solutions for Fortune 1000 companies and public-sector agencies worldwide.