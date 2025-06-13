XTEN-AV Launches XAVIA AI To Accelerate AV System Design

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-powered assistant platform transforms audiovisual workflows, automating complex tasks through simple voice or chat prompts.







Professionals in the audiovisual (AV) industry often face overwhelming workloads due to repetitive manual tasks such as spreadsheet management, endless revisions of bills-of-materials, and time-consuming proposal creation. Recognizing this challenge, XTEN-AV has launched XAVIA, a cutting-edge, AI-powered voice- and chat-enabled platform designed to streamline AV project workflows instantly, drastically reducing processes that previously required hours to mere seconds.

The Need for Innovation in AV Workflows

The AV industry has historically relied heavily on manual workflows, characterized by meticulous tasks like creating floor plans, sourcing equipment, managing complex pricing, and drafting detailed proposals. Audiovisual designers, system integrators, and sales professionals often find themselves consumed by these repetitive, time-intensive duties, leaving less room for strategic, high-value work. XTEN-AV identified this critical pain point and sought a solution to significantly reduce the workload of AV professionals.

Introducing XAVIA: The Intelligent AV Assistant

XTEN-AV XAVIA is not simply another chatbot; it is a powerful AI assistant developed specifically for audiovisual professionals, trained extensively on millions of real-world system designs, current pricing data, and standardized project workflows. The platform possesses deep knowledge of AV technologies, ranging from audio processing to complex control automation systems.

For instance, a professional can request a complete AV system design by simply stating requirements, such as designing a video conferencing system for a 20-person boardroom featuring ceiling microphones, dual displays, and camera tracking capabilities.

From a single command, XAVIA provides:



A comprehensive and accurate audiovisual design

Detailed block schematics and precise floor plans

An itemized bill of materials (BOM) with real-time pricing Professional, client-ready proposals and scope-of-work documents

All these elements are generated within minutes, eliminating hours or even days of manual labor.

Effortless Operation with Simple Voice or Chat Commands

XAVIA is accessible via straightforward voice or text-based chat commands, removing the need to navigate complicated software interfaces or exhaustive equipment catalogs. For example, professionals can say or type instructions such as,“Design a hybrid AV solution for a 100-seat auditorium equipped with dual projectors, lighting control, and an assistive listening system.”

Within moments, XAVIA returns a complete, specification-compliant design that aligns with AVIXA standards and fits budgetary constraints. Further refinements are equally simple; a request like“Add redundancy for the audio system and swap the projector brand to Epson” prompts XAVIA to instantly update designs, pricing, and proposals accordingly.

Transforming Repetitive Edits into Instant Results

AV project design traditionally involved extensive catalog searching, specification matching, and continuous manual edits across multiple software tools. XAVIA flips this cumbersome process on its head. Instead of juggling numerous interfaces and tracking vendor updates, AV professionals initiate their projects with a simple prompt and immediately receive a detailed, ready-to-execute proposal.

The AI-driven platform automates tasks including bill-of-material generation, schematic creation, and proposal formatting, eliminating manual data entry and repetitive formatting. This automation ensures consistent, high-quality outputs, minimizing scope errors and miscommunications.

Intelligence Beyond Speed

XAVIA's value extends beyond rapid output generation; it embodies deep AV industry intelligence. The platform understands equipment compatibility, regional standards, and company-preferred vendor relationships. Whether a project specifically requires Crestron control systems or QSC audio equipment, or if cost-efficiency is paramount, XAVIA dynamically balances client preferences with optimal quality. This intelligence significantly reduces the need for revisions, leading to increased client satisfaction from the outset.

Enhanced Sales Efficiency: From Quote to Closing

The capabilities of XAVIA extend further into sales and procurement processes. The AI agent integrates real-time pricing and inventory data from multiple vendors, ensuring that every generated proposal accurately reflects current costs and product availability. Additionally, it effortlessly generates detailed scopes of work for client approval and can provide simplified versions tailored to non-technical stakeholders, substantially reducing sales cycles and accelerating deal closures.

XTEN-AV's Long-Term Vision for XAVIA AI

XAVIA's launch represents just the initial phase of XTEN-AV's broader ambition. Co-founders Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra envision XAVIA evolving into an advanced, intelligent ecosystem where audiovisual workflows become fully voice-driven, contextually aware, and deeply personalized to the unique requirements of AV professionals.

“Our vision is to build an AI agent that understands not just commands, but the context behind them,” said Singh.“We want XAVIA to evolve into a strategic partner; one that helps AV professionals think, design, and deliver their projects faster and smarter.”

Dhingra further emphasizes the platform's mission:“XAVIA is not intended to replace AV professionals but rather to unlock their true potential. By removing repetitive tasks, addressing version control issues, and eliminating constant tool-switching, XAVIA gives professionals back their valuable time, allowing them to concentrate on higher-level strategic work.”

XTEN-AV remains committed to continuous innovation, focusing on equipping audiovisual professionals with intuitive, adaptive, and intelligent tools that transform traditional software interactions into collaborative, seamless experiences.

About XTEN-AV

XTEN-AV is the world's first AI-powered AV design and proposal platfor , trusted by integrators, consultants, and manufacturers worldwide. From system design to dynamic proposals, XTEN-AV redefines how AV professionals work faster, smarter, and more confidently.

To learn more or schedule a demo for XAVIA, visit .