Quickpr Expands Its Global Footprint: Now Serving 120+ Countries And Diversifying Across New Industries
QuickPR , the trailblazing public relations powerhouse known for revolutionizing brand storytelling, has officially announced a major global expansion. The company is now offering specialized PR services across diverse industries and has extended its operations to over 120 countries , solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing PR agencies in the world.
QuickPR's journey began with a bold mission - to democratize visibility for startups, SMEs, and entrepreneurs. With a focus on performance-driven PR and transparent pricing models, the company quickly rose to prominence. Now, QuickPR is stepping into a new era of global influence and industry innovation.
A New Era of Industry-Specific PR
As part of this expansion, QuickPR is now actively servicing a broad spectrum of industries, including:
Fintech & Crypto
Healthcare & Wellness
Fashion & Lifestyle
SaaS & Enterprise Tech
Hospitality & Travel
E-commerce & D2C Brands
Real Estate & Infrastructure
Gaming & Web3
Education & EdTech
Automotive & Mobility
Each industry vertical will be supported by a specialized team with deep domain knowledge, ensuring clients receive targeted and impactful communication strategies.
Global Expansion: 120+ Countries and Counting
From startups in Silicon Valley to family-run brands in Southeast Asia, QuickPR's growing global footprint includes regions such as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East
Africa
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Australia & New Zealand
With multilingual capabilities, localized media relationships, and a distributed team of experts, QuickPR is uniquely equipped to deliver culturally nuanced campaigns that resonate in any market.
Founder's Statement
“QuickPR has always been more than a PR agency; we're a movement,” said Akhilendra Sahu , Founder and CEO of QuickPR.“Our expansion into new industries and over 120 countries isn't just about growth - it's about impact. We believe that every story deserves a spotlight, and we're committed to amplifying voices that drive change, innovation, and inspiration around the globe.”
What's New with QuickPR
Localized Campaign Execution : Region-specific media outreach, content, and influencer partnerships.
AI-Enhanced PR Strategy : Proprietary tools to track media sentiment, competitor activity, and PR ROI.
100x100x100 Initiative : A mission to offer 100 free PR campaigns to 100 startups in 100 days , continuing through 2025 to support emerging businesses worldwide.
Global Media Network : Strengthened ties with over 5,000+ international publications and platforms .
QuickPR's ability to navigate media dynamics across genres becomes an even greater asset for brands seeking relevant and relatable exposure.
Client Impact
Clients across sectors have already begun to see tangible results: Forbes features, TechCrunch interviews, tier-1 media exposure, investor visibility, and viral influencer buzz - all managed by QuickPR's agile and collaborative teams.
About QuickPR
QuickPR is a global PR and communications agency helping brands unlock high-impact visibility through editorial media placements, influencer marketing, digital storytelling, and strategic brand positioning. Known for its transparent, scalable, and performance-driven model, QuickPR is trusted by startups, scale-ups, and global enterprises alike.
