Generative AI Cybersecurity Market Reflects High Growth Worth $40.1 Billion Recent Trends, Size, Share, Growth Outlook, Future Scope And Demand Outlook To 2030

Generative AI Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Generative AI-native Tools (Threat Hunting, Remediation), Cybersecurity Tools for Generative AI (Model Security, Data Security), End-user and Region - Global Industry Forecast to 2030.

The generative AI cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2030, up from an estimated USD 7.1 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4%. As businesses encounter increasingly complex cyberthreats that are difficult to defeat with conventional security measures, the demand for generative AI cybersecurity is rapidly expanding globally. A move toward more intricate solutions, such as generative AI, has been motivated by the aggressive expansion of the attack surface. These technologies enable real-time threat identification and response, which is crucial for safeguarding private information and following legal requirements.

Generative AI apps security segment will account for largest market share during the forecast period.

The cybersecurity landscape is rapidly changing for generative AI apps, which are already making their way into chatbots, content creation tools like word processors, and personalized recommendation systems. According to McAfee, 55% of these programs have had security breaches. This highlights the dire need for stronger protective measures from unauthorized access. Several generative AI applications that use adversarial techniques to force the desired reaction out of intelligent machines. Therefore, there is a pressing demand in the number of developers who ensure that such machines are made more robust through techniques like adversarially trained models and resistant architectures. Finally, the usage of secure enclaves plus hardware-based security measures is growing off late, mainly aimed at safeguarding vulnerable AI computations from being tampered with. For instance, OpenAI has very strict security rules meant to protect GPT models thereby ensuring data integrity and user privacy.

By end-user, government & defense sector is poised to account for larger market share in 2024.

Government as well as defense industries are increasingly resorting to generative AI for cyber security purposes due to the urgency of protecting sensitive information and national security. According to a recent CSIS report, AI is being integrated into the cybersecurity framework of 43% of government agencies which resultantly improves their ability to identify and counter threats. As an example, the United States Department of Defense has started using artificial intelligence (AI) based security solutions backed by generative AI that can create fictitious cyber-attacks, thereby providing them with enhanced preparedness against advanced types of threats. This technology also helps these sectors handle and analyze large volumes of data more effectively, giving valuable insights that will enable them prevent or mitigate cyber threats. This trend demonstrates an increasing reliance on generative AI in fortifying cyber security measures so as to ensure that critical infrastructure and sensitive data remain secure in today's intricate digital landscape.

By region, North America to hold the largest share by market value in 2024

In 2024, North America will be the leading region based on market share due to its excellent technology infrastucture, substantial investments in AI-enabled cybersecurity and the presence of key players. Major cyber security research universities and tech companies such as Google, AWS, CrowdStrike, SentinelOne and IBM are present in this area, pushing them on the forefront of potent risk management technologies and generative AI tools for threat detection. For example, IBM's security platform powered by AI has improved detection rates for threats up by 40%, thus proving the relevance of AI technology to enhancing cybersecurity. Moreover, legislative instruments such as Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA) are being put in place to promote advanced cybersecurity technologies. As internet attacks continue getting more complicated, North American enterprises prefer generative artificial intelligence (AI), so as to enhance their safety measures pertaining to personal data and digital infrastructure.

Unique Features in the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market

Generative AI significantly enhances threat detection by simulating and predicting evolving attack patterns. It can generate potential threat scenarios that traditional systems might miss, enabling proactive mitigation strategies. This improves both accuracy and speed in identifying sophisticated cyber threats, including zero-day exploits.

Generative AI empowers SOCs by automating routine analysis, summarizing incident reports, and even generating remediation playbooks. This reduces analyst fatigue, speeds up investigations, and enhances overall SOC efficiency without compromising threat intelligence quality.

Using generative models, cybersecurity platforms can simulate advanced phishing emails or deepfake-style social engineering attacks, allowing organizations to train employees more effectively and adapt defenses against emerging tactics.

Generative AI tools can help generate secure code snippets and automatically recommend or implement patches for detected vulnerabilities. These AI-driven suggestions reduce human error and accelerate DevSecOps cycles, especially in agile environments.

Major Highlights of the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market

The generative AI cybersecurity market is witnessing exponential growth, fueled by the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks and the need for intelligent, adaptive defense mechanisms. Organizations are rapidly adopting AI-driven tools to enhance detection, response, and mitigation capabilities across digital infrastructures.

Both private and public sectors are heavily investing in generative AI for cybersecurity. Governments are funding research and public-private partnerships, while enterprises across sectors-especially finance, healthcare, and critical infrastructure-are deploying generative AI to strengthen cyber resilience.

Generative AI is not replacing traditional security tools but is augmenting them. It is being integrated with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and endpoint protection platforms to provide smarter threat correlation, automated incident response, and enhanced visibility across networks and endpoints.

As threat actors use AI to launch sophisticated attacks, there is a rising demand for equally intelligent defense. Generative AI is being employed to generate real-time threat intelligence, simulate adversary behavior, and provide actionable insights to security teams.

Top Companies in the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market

The major players in the generative AI cybersecurity market include Palo Alto Networks (US), AWS (US), CrowdStrike (US), SentinelOne (US), and Google (US), along with SMEs and startups such as MOSTLY AI (Austria), XenonStack (UAE), BigID (US), Abnormal Security (US), and Adversa AI (Israel).

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is ranked as one of the pioneers in the generative AI cybersecurity market with its state-of-the-art AI-driven threat detection and prevention systems. Its generative AI cybersecurity portfolio secures enterprise defenses by instantaneously detecting, predicting, and mitigating emerging cyber threats via the application of machine learning algorithms. This proactive approach lowers response times and improves threat intelligence, setting the standard for adaptive security solutions. Palo Alto is also focusing on cybersecurity for generative AI systems to guard against hostile attacks on AI models and data. By offering comprehensive protection for AI infrastructure, including secure environments for the development and application of models, Palo Alto Networks addresses the unique vulnerabilities associated with generative AI, thus positioning itself as a holistic security provider.

Google

Google has leveraged its robust technological infrastructure and generative AI expertise to emerge as a leading player in the generative AI cybersecurity space. The company provides cutting-edge generative AI cybersecurity solutions that use machine learning algorithms to swiftly detect and eradicate any security risks. These technologies are readily linked with Google's cloud services, resulting in automatic and scalable defense against developing cyberthreats. In addition, Google is at the forefront of defining cybersecurity rules expressly for generative AI systems, tackling vulnerabilities such as hostile assaults and data poisoning. Google implements security safeguards into its AI models and provides thorough security frameworks to ensure that the generative AI solutions it delivers are not vulnerable to attacks.

AWS

Owing to its extensive cloud infrastructure and strong tie-ups with pure-play generative AI vendors, AWS has developed a strong suite of products catering to both generative AI protection, and generative AI native cybersecurity. AWS provides end-to-end encryption and incorporates security mechanisms into its AI frameworks to ensure the security and reliability of its generative AI offerings. Its portfolio is also inclusive of cutting-edge generative AI cybersecurity solutions that use machine learning to rapidly detect and mitigate internet threats. These capabilities are integrated across all AWS cloud services, offering clients with scalable and automated security solutions designed to defend against a wide spectrum of assaults. Also, AWS has prioritized securing generative AI applications by developing strong cybersecurity safeguards against particular weaknesses such as attacker manipulation and model inversion.

CrowdStrike

To occupy a strategic position in the generative AI cybersecurity market, CrowdStrike uses its specialization in endpoint protection and threat intelligence to create leading-edge solutions. The company offers generative AI cybersecurity that employs advanced ML algorithms to forecast, identify and eliminate cyber threats across digital environments. These are integrated into CrowdStrike's Falcon platform to provide actual time automated defenses that can adapt to evolving cyber threats, hence providing complete protection. Furthermore, protecting the generative AI systems themselves is a key focus of CrowdStrike as they aim at dealing with vulnerabilities like data breaches, adversarial attacks and malicious inputs. By securing their AI models with robust security protocols and incorporating expertise from a wide network of sources, such as the global threat intelligence collected by the company over time, CrowdStrike ensures that its generative AI technologies are made resilient against all forms of cyber-attacks.

NVIDIA (US)

This key player in the generative AI cybersecurity market, leveraging its AI-driven GPUs and frameworks like Morpheus to detect and mitigate cyber threats in real time. Its solutions enhance threat intelligence, anomaly detection, and automated security responses for enterprises and cloud environments.