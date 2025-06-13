Crossover Meats Wins Prestigious Mindful Award For 2025

Mindful Awards 2025

Crossover Blends - Chicken & Beef Burger Patties

Crossover Blends Three Flavors

Pioneering patented blends of chicken with beef, pork, or lamb-Crossover Meats delivers a full flavor, healthier alternative with 50% less environmental impact.

- Michelle Adelman, CEOPORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Crossover Meats, a leader in healthier and sustainable ground meat products that enable the mindful choice to be the everyday choice, is proud to announce it has been named a winner in the esteemed 2025 Mindful Awards. This recognition highlights Crossover Meats' commitment to sustainability, wellness and exceptional taste.The Mindful Awards, an independent program recognizing excellence in conscious consumer products, honors companies that exemplify sustainability, well-being, and ethical innovation. Crossover Meats was recognized for its patented recipe blending wholesome chicken with beef, pork, or lamb-offering full flavor, high protein and iron, and lower fat and calories with a fraction of the environmental impact."We are honored and humbled to receive a Mindful Award," said Michelle Adelman, CEO of Crossover Meats. "At our company, sustainability isn't just a strategy, it's ingrained in every aspect of what we do from product development to sourcing. Compared to conventional ground beef, our products use 50% less land, 40% less water, and produce up to 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. This award is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and our belief that better meat can create real change."The 2025 Mindfulness Awards received thousands of nominations from companies across the consumer goods industry. Winners were selected based on rigorous criteria, evaluating their impact on consumer well-being, environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and overall commitment to mindful principles.Crossover Meats continues to push the boundaries in the meat aisle, offering delicious, better-for-you burgers and ground meat that help consumers make better choices without compromise.For more information about the Mindfulness Awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https: .

