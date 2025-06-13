Mcdonald's USA, LLC And Entertainment Studios Network/The Weather Group Announce Settlement To Pending Litigation

CHICAGO, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's USA, LLC and Entertainment Studios Network/The Weather Group today announced an agreement to settle pending litigation between them. The parties reached a confidential commercial agreement whereby McDonald's will continue to purchase advertising from ESN in a manner that aligns with its advertising strategy and commercial objectives and ESN will dismiss its lawsuit against McDonald's in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Under the terms of the agreement, which are confidential, McDonald's is not admitting any wrongdoing, and the ads sold will, as per all such commercial deals, be priced at market value.

McDonald's USA, LLC said: "We are pleased that Mr. Allen has come to appreciate McDonald's unwavering commitment to inclusion, and has agreed to refocus his energies on a mutually beneficial commercial arrangement that is consistent with other McDonald's supplier relationships. Our company's unique three-legged stool model relies on mutual respect, and we look forward to ESN's contributions to the betterment of our system."

Entertainment Studios Network/The Weather Group said: "We are pleased to find a resolution that maintains our business relationship. During the course of this litigation, many of our preconceptions have been clarified, and we acknowledge McDonald's commitment to investing in Black-owned media properties and increasing access to opportunity. Our differences are behind us, and we look forward to working together."

SOURCE McDonald's USA

