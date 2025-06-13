SEI Robotics Recognized As Top 3 Finalist In Supply Chain Visibility At The JAC CSR Forum Awards 2025

JAC CSR Forum Awards

SEI Robotics was named a Top 3 Finalist at the JAC CSR Forum Awards 2025 for its innovation in ESG and supply chain visibility.

- SEI Robotics Team RepresentativeHONG KONG, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEI Robotics has been named one of the Top 3 Finalists in the Supply Chain Visibility category at the JAC CSR Forum Awards 2025, held in Hong Kong. The recognition highlights SEI Robotics' work in advancing ESG risk visibility across its global supply chain..Turning Data Into ImpactThe shortlisted initiative focused on developing a scalable approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk identification. By combining geographic carbon intensity data with direct supplier engagement, SEI Robotics created a data-driven framework to analyze upstream CO2 emissions and supplier practices.This approach enhances risk transparency and supports responsible decision-making throughout the supply chain..Presented on Stage at the JAC ForumAs part of the JAC Forum, SEI Robotics presented the project to an international audience of telecom and technology stakeholders. The session highlighted the company's practical methodology and the measurable outcomes of its supply chain mapping project..Advancing Sustainable InnovationSEI Robotics continues to prioritize sustainability by embedding ESG principles into operational practices and product development. The finalist distinction in the Supply Chain Visibility category affirms the company's ongoing commitment to responsible sourcing, emissions accountability, and transparency in manufacturing ecosystems.Future plans include expanding data integration and cross-tier collaboration to scale sustainable impact across global operations.🔗About SEI RoboticsFounded in 2009, SEI Robotics is a global leader in Smart Hardware innovation, specializing in the development and manufacturing of Android TV, audiovisual, and IoT devices. As a Tier 1 Android TV ODM partner of Google, the company provides solutions such as ATV soundbars, HDMI dongles, OTT and hybrid set-top boxes (STB), Wi-Fi mesh systems, 4G/5G CPE gateways, and smart home security devices.SEI Robotics partners with leading international operators and brands, delivering high-quality products with a focus on reliability, user experience, and sustainable design.🔗 About the JAC AllianceThe Joint Alliance for CSR (JAC) is a global initiative formed by leading telecommunications operators to promote sustainability and social responsibility within the ICT supply chain. The JAC CSR Forum Awards recognize outstanding contributions in three key areas: Supply Chain Visibility, Circular Economy, and Labor & Human Rights.Learn more at .

