DEADLINE ALERT For FTRE And VSTS: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE )

Class Period: July 3, 2023 – February 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 1, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (2) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (3) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (4) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS )

Class Period: May 2, 2024 – May 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not equipped to achieve its growth guidance as the realization of these efforts instead resulted in a significant decline of revenue from existing customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

