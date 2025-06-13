Fortrea Holdings Inc. Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholders With Losses Should Contact The Law Firm

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTRE).If you incurred significant losses and want to act as the lead plaintiff in the class action lawsuit or determine if you are eligible to receive a potential recovery of your losses, please submit your details here: SUBMIT YOUR INFORMATION NOWCLASS PERIOD: July 3, 2023 – February 28, 2025LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 1, 2025DOCKET #: 25-CV-04630 (S.D. New York)ALLEGATIONS: False and/or misleading statementsThe Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fortrea overestimated the amount of revenue the Pre-Spin Projects were likely to contribute to the Company's 2025 earnings; (ii) Fortrea overstated the cost savings it would likely achieve by exiting the TSAs; (iii) as a result, the Company's previously announced EBITDA targets for 2025 were inflated; (iv) accordingly, the viability of the Company's post-Spin-Off business model, as well as its business and/or financial prospects, were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.If you purchased shares and experienced losses, and would like to learn more about serving as lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or .... Please include your name and contact information.To learn more about the lead plaintiff process, visit:About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Colorado, and Idaho. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .Achievements:In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs' securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.Contact:Johnson Fistel, PLLP501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471... or ...

