VIVOTEK Earned Level 2 In TWSE's 11Th Corporate Governance Evaluation, Top 5% Among NT$5-10B Cap Enterprises
Facing the growing global security challenges, including climate change, geopolitical conflicts and escalating social and cybersecurity threats, VIVOTEK remains focused on its core expertise in security. The company continually strengthens its operational resilience and collaborates closely with global clients and channel partners to deploy AI-powered security solutions across key verticals such as smart cities, intelligent transportation and smart factories. Through these efforts, VIVOTEK is dedicated to optimizing urban and industrial operational efficiency and creating a safer living environment.
SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.
