Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIVOTEK Earned Level 2 In TWSE's 11Th Corporate Governance Evaluation, Top 5% Among NT$5-10B Cap Enterprises

VIVOTEK Earned Level 2 In TWSE's 11Th Corporate Governance Evaluation, Top 5% Among NT$5-10B Cap Enterprises


2025-06-13 11:31:47
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) On the environmental front, VIVOTEK continues to purchase green electricity and implement carbon reduction measures. In 2024, the company reduced its carbon emissions by 9% compared to its baseline year, supporting its parent group's goal of achieving 100% renewable energy (RE100) by 2030. On the social front, VIVOTEK is dedicated to employee well-being, offering annual performance-based salary adjustments and its signature paid "Golden Week" to promote rest and work-life balance. For four consecutive years, the company has also conducted its "Safety Map" event, mobilizing employee-led security task forces to identify and resolve safety issues in local communities. In 2024, the team visited Hualien's Dachen New Village in Taiwan, integrating AI tools to contribute comprehensive safety solutions, creating a safer living and tourism environment for over 3,000 residents and visitors. In the area of governance, VIVOTEK continues to align with international best practices. In 2024, the board established a Risk Management Committee, led by the President, to oversee the company's risk management framework and ensure operational stability. The company also utilizes AI and cloud technologies to boost operational efficiency and strengthen cybersecurity, reinforcing its deep commitment to governance and sustainable development.

Facing the growing global security challenges, including climate change, geopolitical conflicts and escalating social and cybersecurity threats, VIVOTEK remains focused on its core expertise in security. The company continually strengthens its operational resilience and collaborates closely with global clients and channel partners to deploy AI-powered security solutions across key verticals such as smart cities, intelligent transportation and smart factories. Through these efforts, VIVOTEK is dedicated to optimizing urban and industrial operational efficiency and creating a safer living environment.

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.

MENAFN13062025003732001241ID1109671124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search