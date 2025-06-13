Sunwealth Collaborates With Microsoft To Accelerate 100 MW Of Community-Based Solar Projects

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sunwealth, a clean energy development and investment firm focused on community-based solar and solar-plus-storage projects, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the development of 100 MW of new community-based distributed solar projects over the next four years. Microsoft will purchase renewable energy certificates (RECs) from these projects via a long-term agreement to help meet its commitment to become carbon negative by 2030.

This agreement with Microsoft will enable and advance the growth of Sunwealth's portfolio of impactful, community-based solar projects across California. These projects will be developed and managed by Sunwealth and deployed in partnership with schools, affordable housing providers, community centers, nonprofits, small and mid-sized businesses, and other community-serving organizations. These projects will be co-developed, installed, and maintained by local solar and storage developers and installers committed to bringing reliable, clean energy to their communities.

Community benefits include:

- Increased access to clean energy and electricity savings

- Expanded solar integration on constrained electrical grids

- Improved grid reliability and resiliency

- Reduced peak load

- Integration of battery storage into existing Sunwealth solar projects at community-serving organizations across the United States

“This collaboration with Microsoft accelerates our mission to build resilient electricity grids through community-based solar and solar plus storage in California and beyond -while also creating local jobs, energy savings, and economic opportunities,” said Jonathan Abe, CEO of Sunwealth.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Sunwealth to support Microsoft's sustainability goals while enabling economic development in communities across California,” said Danielle Decatur, Director, Renewable Energy and Community at Microsoft.



