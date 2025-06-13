Channel Factory Announces Latest Move To Elevate North American Executive Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Advertising Sales Leader, Nico Greco, Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, North America

NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising company, today announced the promotion of Nico Greco as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), North America. Most recently serving as SVP, Head of Sales at Channel Factory, Greco's appointment to the North American C-Suite follows a series of strategic moves that enhance Channel Factory's growth and innovation. In his new role, Greco will report to Kevin Gentzel, newly appointed President, Americas.

Earlier this year, Channel Factory announced a significant investment from Truelink Capital, as well as the addition of Gentzel to its leadership group. Both these moves and today's announcement demonstrate a commitment to advancing the company's ongoing growth.

Greco, a sales veteran in the digital advertising industry with over 14 years of experience, has extensive experience working with both global agencies and technology companies. Since joining Channel Factory in early 2021, Greco has played a pivotal role in the company's sales and expansion across the country, most recently serving as SVP, Head of Sales. Before joining Channel Factory, Greco worked as a Director at Amobee, where he focused on the company's strategic agency partnerships.

“From an outsider's perspective, Nico Greco was someone whose career I followed with great interest. He's been a valuable spokesperson for the company, and his proven track record for driving revenue growth and building strategic partnerships speaks for itself,” said Kevin Gentzel, recently appointed President, Americas at Channel Factory.“When I joined the company, Nico Greco was someone I couldn't wait to start working with. With Nico as our new CRO for North America, we're taking our plans for growth and expansion and strapping a rocket to our backs. It's an exciting time for us and the right time in our industry for a move like this.”

“Since day one, Channel Factory has demonstrated an incredible level of purpose-driven growth, innovation, and client satisfaction. It's rare to work for a company that is doing work that you can truly believe in, and I'm eager to take on a larger role to expand on that vision and mission across North America,” said Greco.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data company that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologically, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit .

Media Contact:

Andrew Krepow

...