Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration

Roam , the open wireless network powered by WiFi and eSIM technologies, today announced its official listing on Binance Alpha, alongside the launch of a liquidity pool on Meteora, the leading Solana-based DEX. This dual listing marks a significant step in Roam's cross-chain expansion, boosting $ROAM token accessibility across both BNB Chain and Solana ecosystems.

Beginning June 13 at 13:00 UTC, eligible Binance users can participate in the ROAM Alpha campaign and claim rewards through Binance's official event portal. Simultaneously, liquidity providers on Meteora can earn platform-specific incentives via Roam's official LP pool.

Staking and Airdrop Rewards for General Users and Roam Miners

Roam is introducing a high-yield staking program offering an average 35% APY for general users. Meanwhile, Roam Miner users can access a dedicated staking pool with 500 $ROAM staking capacity per device, a guaranteed 100% APY, and monthly airdrops of 40 $ROAM per device for six consecutive months.

This reward structure is designed to align long-term community participation with Roam's DePIN-based infrastructure and token economy.

Binance Alpha: Early Access to Curated Web3 Projects

Binance Alpha is Binance's discovery platform for early-stage Web3 tokens, offering users curated access to high-potential projects. ROAM was selected based on its ecosystem growth, on-chain traction, and technical innovation.

With Alpha's streamlined“Quick Buy” feature, users can purchase ROAM without adjusting slippage or navigating gas-intensive environments. Enhanced trade routing and MEV protection ensure security and efficiency. Participants can also earn Alpha Points by trading or holding ROAM, unlocking airdrops, and other future benefits.

Meteora Listing Enhances $ROAM Liquidity on Solana

Roam's debut on Meteora -the dynamic liquidity protocol developed by the team behind Jupiter-brings sustainable market depth to $ROAM within the Solana DeFi ecosystem. Meteora's DLMM architecture, AMM vaults, and liquidity aggregation reduce volatility and deliver optimized capital efficiency for LPs.

The integration strengthens Roam's Solana presence while supporting long-term DeFi adoption and trading scalability.

BSC Integration Enables Cross-Chain Token Access via Roam App

To improve user accessibility and trading flexibility, Roam has enabled native cross-chain support via Wormhole's NTT framework, allowing users to bridge ROAM between Solana and BNB Chain directly within the Roam App. The process is intuitive, requiring no third-party tools or external wallets.

This BSC integration introduces $ROAM to new users across Binance's CEX and DeFi ecosystems while offering reduced transaction costs. Users can deposit directly from Binance accounts and access $ROAM on platforms such as PancakeSwap. The feature complements Binance Alpha's zero-fee trading promotion (March 17–September 17, 2025), further reducing onboarding friction.

Building Real-World Adoption Through Decentralized Connectivity

Roam is expanding its presence as a decentralized infrastructure provider focused on enabling real-world connectivity. Backed by OpenRoaming and eSIM technologies, Roam has deployed over 10 million WiFi nodes, serving more than 2.8 million global users.

With the Roam App, users can connect to nearby Roam WiFi hotspots and earn Roam Points by contributing to the network-through adding WiFi nodes, completing WiFi Check-Ins, and participating in community-driven campaigns. These points can be converted into $ROAM tokens, creating a tangible bridge between user contributions and token utility.

Roam's token model supports real yield through network growth, and its expanding ecosystem includes targeted advertising, Web3 travel integrations, and enterprise-grade eSIM services trusted by partners like Bybit and MEXC. The soon-to-launch Premium eSIM will integrate voice, SMS, and high-speed data, with users able to purchase service directly using $ROAM-strengthening utility across both consumer and enterprise use cases.

About Roam

Roam is focused on building a decentralized global open wireless network that provides seamless, secure connectivity for individuals and smart devices, whether stationary or mobile. Through a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has supported the adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming among small and medium-sized businesses.

As highlighted in Messari's 2024 State of DePIN report, Roam is recognized as the fourth-largest DePIN project globally, with a network of over 2.1 million nodes spanning 200 countries and a user base of 2.4 million registered app users. The network also enables access to free eSIM data through participation in activities such as building and validating WiFi nodes, demonstrating Roam's role in advancing adoption within the DePIN sector.

