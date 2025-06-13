Arsen Launches AI-Powered Vishing Simulation To Help Organizations Combat Voice Phishing At Scale

Fighting the Rise of Voice-Based Social Engineering

With attackers increasingly turning to phone calls as a vector for credential theft and initial access , organizations must extend their training and testing capabilities beyond email. Arsen's Vishing Simulation helps companies identify risk exposure and train employees to respond confidently and securely in real time .

Unlike traditional red team exercises or pre-recorded vishing attempts, Arsen's simulations are powered by AI , enabling each call to:



Adapt dynamically to an employee's responses

Handle objections or hesitation with lifelike, unscripted dialogue Simulate realistic, high-pressure attacker behavior across languages and accents

"Our AI vishing platform leverages state-of-the-art technology to train each and every exposed employee, rather than focusing on VIPs. It's time to use AI to help the good guys better prepare against this next generation of attacks," said Thomas Le Coz, CEO at Arsen.

Realistic, Scalable, and Customizable

Arsen's AI voice engine delivers emotionally nuanced, multilingual, and even accent-aware voices , with customization options that allow organizations to replicate real attacker techniques without compromising safety or ethics.

The Vishing Simulation module is now available as an optional add-on to Arsen's social engineering training platform. It's accessible as a standalone module , and can be bundled into current licensing agreements.

Enabling Security Teams to Train at Scale

By bringing this level of realism and automation to voice phishing simulations , Arsen enables security teams, CISOs, compliance officers, and risk managers to:



Train every employee with a phone line - not just executives

Benchmark organizational resilience to vishing threats Build reflexes and awareness in the face of manipulative voice-based attacks

Arsen's early adopters have praised the realism and interactivity of the simulations, describing them as indistinguishable from real attacks.

To learn more or book a demo of the Vishing Simulation module, users can visit .

About Arsen

Arsen is a cybersecurity company specializing in the defense against social engineering attacks. Its SaaS platform enables organizations to run advanced phishing, vishing, and blended social engineering simulations - helping businesses build real-world resilience in the face of modern threats.

For media inquiries, users may contact Arsen's marketing team: [email protected]

Contact

CEO

Thomas Le Coz

Arsen

[email protected]

Image -

SOURCE Arsen