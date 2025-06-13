Amazon Photographer Etherarts Product Photography Unveils Techniques To Photograph White Products On White Background

Amazon infographics of a bracelet showing important aspect of the product in a lifestyle set up

Ghost Mannequin photography of women polos for Cutter&Buck

Product photography Tampa showing aroma oils product photos for a homepage banner

If removing the background from images and substituting it with white background created effective photos, all graphic designers would be product photographers.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With the current industrial and ecommerce scenario constantly changing, one thing has become a norm- Photographing products on a white background.It has become the industrial standard to shoot on a seamless white background. Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, Walmart, and other big named platforms now follow this rule of products showcased on a white background.It all started with Amazon Photography. Amazon image rules specifies that the product needs to be photographed on a white background. This pertains to the Hero shot or the main shot of the product listing. Since then an Amazon photographer shoots product on white.-The white background is associated with Neutral and hence non-biased background.-It allows for simplicity and elegance at the same time due to absence of props. This allows shoppers to visualize the product in their own room or space. This major Psychological impact on the buyers makes the product more appealing leading to a successful sale.-Using props or models along with the product makes it biased to a particular decor or demographic or gender which creates hurdles in effective visualizing the product and its need.-Apart from other reasons, the technical aspects for a white background product photography, though tedious allows for a reduced post production timing and efforts.-White background images are versatile for branding and marketing purposes as they allow for quick removal of background and replacement with stock images to create a more effective imagery that can serve the branding purpose.-Shopping tools like Google AI is more capable to detect product more easily when there is absence of props.-No Distraction and focus only on the product allows for the buyer to visualize the product in their own set up.-The colors of the product are less distorted and look as is in the absence of props surrounding it. This allows the buyer to guage the product colors without comparisons.Though white indicates simplicity, it is the most complex of the colors and so is the white background product photography. No product can be photographed on a seamless white background with a click of the camera. There is no such camera which can photograph a product on a 100% (#ffffff) white background. The white background happens in post production. Adobe products like Photoshop, Lightroom and CaptureOne are most helpful during this photo treatment.However if this is the case, why is that All graphic designers are Not Product photographers?Does removing the background from the image and substituting it white a white background layer create a white background photo?Many amateurs have tried their hand at this and have failed miserably. Customers wanting white background photos are asked to take a photo of their product with recent high end phone cameras and submit them to AI websites to create a white background image. The results are disappointing. We all agree that AI does not have a solution to all problems, and this might be AI's biggest nightmare.Here are some tricks professional Amazon photographer at EtherArts use to get white products or transparent products look realistic on a seamless white background-1- A light box/light tent is not always necessary- Yes that is right. A light box allows to create a soft light on the product while shooting. It does give a gentle light on the product while shooting it, but the same is not true for a white colored product. A light box works great while shooting a colored product which may have white in it, but it many a times fails to capture an entirely white colored product effectively. The concept of colors need to be understood. A product which has mix of various colors can be easily photographed on a white background using light boxes, whereas a solid color diffuses light and creates light glares on the colored product. This glare often comes across as an unwanted color gradient or deviation when shot using a light box.Also with such a set up, the texture of the product can look matte and not true to its look.For eg: A lustrous white bottle tends to look pale and matte when shot on the white background.The solution- Dump the Light box.For products which are 90%+ white colored, we use directional direct lights. The light dissipation is not equal. Some part of the product will be more pronounced white than the other. Doing so allows for a black and white gradient to the product making the product more prominent against the white background. This also allows to preserve the texture of the product and allows for more enhanced edges to the product.This is also helpful during ghost mannequin photography . The soft light boxes allows to create unidirectional lights of varying intesity to enhance the mannequin builds which in turn allows to get the desired look to a white apparel.2- Highly reflective products Or Metallic products on white background- As per the photo editing tools like Adobe photoshop, luster is nothing but a gradient of 3 colors.-Silver Luster is a gradient created by using White(#ffffff), Black (#000000) & Grey ~(#838383)-Gold Luster is a gradient created by using Yellow (), Black(#000000) and Grey~ (#838383)Thus luster of a solid colored product depends on how effectively the photographer can create the gradient using lights.Such gradients are highly effective in jewelry photography projects.Jewelry photographer Atlanta, EtherArts Photography has mastered this skill set and offers jewelry photos for low cost. View some jewelry photography projects at-Dump the light box or dissipated lights for such product photoshoots. Utilize soft lights only to create such gradients. Use of reflectors allows to enhance this effect as reflected light can be used to light up dark areas on the product.For any such projects or product photography consultations in Tampa or Miami, feel free to contact product photography Tampa - EtherArts Photography.

