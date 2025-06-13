Leveljump To Acquire Two Alberta Diagnostic Imaging Clinics Update On Year-End Reporting Documents

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services ("CTS"), has signed a definitive agreement to acquire two diagnostic imaging clinics, also known as independent healthcare facilities ("IHFs"), from private Alberta vendors.

The purchase price is $1.92 million cash which includes a $20,000 deposit.

The transaction is targeted to close in July 2025 and is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to, required regulatory approval, satisfactory due diligence and securing an institutional credit facility to fund the balance of the cash portion of the purchase price.

These IHFs offer medical imaging including x-ray, ultrasound, and mammography scans. The IHFs are in Calgary, Alberta.

Combined, the two IHF's are currently reporting revenue of approximately $2.2 million with EBITDA of approximately $500,000.

"This acquisition marks another important milestone for LevelJump," said Mitch Geisler, CEO of LevelJump. "The transaction will be accretive and support the continued expansion of our diagnostic services. We remain focused on growing our ADC brand and enhancing our footprint in the Alberta healthcare sector."

Update on Year End Reporting Documents

Further to its news release of April 30, 2025, the Company wishes to advise that completion and filing of its 2024 year end reporting documents has been delayed slightly and now anticipates completing and filing them in the next 7 to 10 days. Once the filings are made and the current cease trade order is revoked, the Company will be proceeding with an application to reinstate trading of its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

