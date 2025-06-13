Prodigy Weight Loss Charges Onto The National Stage With Celly Health Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Weight Loss, a trailblazing division of Prodigy Elite Group specializing in medical weight loss solutions powered by GLP-1 therapies, is making a bold splash in the healthcare scene through a game-changing partnership with Celly Health, a nationally licensed primary care and wellness provider. This collaboration marks Prodigy Weight Loss's explosive nationwide launch, with cutting-edge programs already live in key markets and rapidly expanding.

"We're thrilled to team up with Celly Health to shake up the weight loss industry and bring transformative care to every corner of the country," said Michael Kramer, President of Prodigy Weight Loss. "We're not just delivering GLP-1 medications-we're busting into the market with comprehensive, medically supervised solutions that empower real, lasting change."

Prodigy Weight Loss is now cleared to operate in all 50 states, offering a seamless telehealth platform with access to proven GLP-1 treatments. Partnering with Celly Health supercharges this offering, providing members with:



Primary care from board-certified providers

Ongoing lifestyle medicine and clinical support

Celly Health's personalized Celly LifeTM program for sustainable wellness Hormone optimization, advanced diagnostics, and laser services (in select markets)

The nationwide rollout is charging forward, with patient onboarding in full swing and services expanding into new regions each week.

"This isn't just another weight loss program-it's a revolution in personalized healthcare," Kramer added. "With Celly Health as our partner, we're delivering bold, professional care that sets a new standard for success."

About Prodigy Weight Loss

Prodigy Weight Loss, a division of Prodigy Elite Group, is redefining weight loss with GLP-1 medications paired with personalized coaching, all delivered through a state-of-the-art telehealth platform. Approved in all 50 states, Prodigy Weight Loss is making waves with accessible, results-driven care. Learn more at .

About Celly Health

Celly Health provides nationwide virtual and in-person primary care, offering access to board-certified providers, advanced diagnostics, and innovative wellness therapies. Its Celly LifeTM program blends lifestyle medicine with continuous care to help patients thrive. Visit for more details.

Media Contact:

Tabitha Bennett

Executive Assistant to the President and CEO, Prodigy Weight Loss

[email protected]

(888) 722-1247

Prodigy Elite Group is storming the healthcare market, leveraging its diverse divisions-including Prodigy Weight Loss-to deliver affordable TeleMed services, discounted prescriptions, and essential health resources through innovative programs. This isn't just a promise-it's a mission to transform lives, now being unleashed nationwide.

SOURCE Prodigy Elite Group

