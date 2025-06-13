TECH7 Urges Global Collaboration To Enable Trust, Innovation And Prosperity In The Digital Age

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mississauga, ON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TECHNATION, on behalf of the TECH7, released its 2025 joint declaration , calling on G7 leaders and digital ministers to take decisive action to shape a secure and innovative digital future ahead of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

TECH7 is a coalition of leading national technology associations from the G7: TECHNATION (Canada), AFNUM (France), Anitec-Assinform (Italy), Bitkom (Germany), DIGITALEUROPE (European Union), ITI (United States), JEITA (Japan), Numeum (France), and techUK (United Kingdom). TECHNATION is the host of the 2025 TECH7. As Canada hosts the 2025 G7 Presidency, the TECH7 joint declaration urges coordinated, practical action and outreach to engage global partners and shape a secure and innovative digital future.

Since its founding in 2021, TECH7 has worked alongside G7 presidencies to advance industry-driven digital policy recommendations. The coalition has played a catalytic role in advancing secure cross-border data flows, fostering responsible AI oversight, and strengthening critical infrastructure resilience-issues now central to G7 economic and security agendas.

In an era of rapid technological change and increasing global fragmentation, the 2025 TECH7 joint declaration urges coordinated international action to:

Align Trade Approaches to Achieve Tech and Economic Policy GoalsAccelerating AI AdoptionFostering Economic Growth through Digital InnovationStrengthening Security Alliances in the Digital EraChampioning Responsible AI GovernanceBuilding Resilient Digital and AI Infrastructure

The TECH7 joint declaration is a pivotal commitment to uniting digital economic strategies amid rapid technological change and global fragmentation. As AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and autonomous systems reshape economies and security, G7 nations must collaborate to reduce regulatory barriers, expand market access, and leverage technology for global prosperity. By driving innovation, fostering cooperation, and upholding democratic values, TECH7 seeks to accelerate progress and strengthen the digital future.

"AI is transforming global economies, and to capture this opportunity we need to empower citizens with AI skills, accelerate adoption across industries, and build the robust infrastructure needed for responsible innovation,” said John Cousens, Managing Director of Public Sector, Google Canada.“TECH7 and industry leaders stand ready to work alongside governments to develop and deploy AI solutions that benefit all Canadians."

“The TECH7 declaration is more than a policy framework-it is a call to action for global collaboration, uniting our industry insights and innovative spirit to drive economic growth and strengthen cybersecurity,” said Prateek Sureka, Executive Vice President, Government Relations and Strategy, TECHNATION.“In an era marked by rapid technological advancement and increasing global fragmentation, our shared commitment to trust, resilient partnerships, and democratic values will be the cornerstone of a secure and inclusive digital future. Together, we are building an ecosystem that transcends borders and empowers communities worldwide.”

“The TECH7 plays a vital role in driving industry-led policy discussions, ensuring that digital trade policies, AI governance, and digital infrastructure align with the realities of technological advancement,” said Sylvie Ouellette, President & Co-Founder of Versatil.“As Canada proudly hosts this year's TECH7, I warmly welcome our international colleagues to join us in shaping a future rooted in trusted partnerships and shared values. At this critical moment, coordinated action among like-minded countries is essential to ensure innovation drives sustainable progress, strengthens democratic resilience, and supports a secure digital world for all.”

As a next step, TECHNATION will host the TECH7 Summit in Ottawa in October 2025, offering an unparalleled platform for industry and government leaders to engage in dialogue and shape policies that advance democratic resilience, digital security, and inclusive economic growth in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Learn more at .

About TECH7

TECH7 is a coalition of leading national technology associations from the G7, established to provide actionable digital policy recommendations through aligned industry insights and coordination. Since 2021, our collaborative work has supported G7 presidencies in driving forward the digital agenda. For more information, visit .

About TECHNATION

TECHNATION is Canada's leading technology association, uniting industry, government and communities to drive economic prosperity across the nation. Our members encompass Canadian and global SMEs, multinationals and innovators who contribute to enhancing Canada's economic growth and global competitiveness through technology. At TECHNATION, we champion digital innovation, technology prosperity and shape tech policy through advocacy, thought leadership, talent development, networking and business development opportunities. Learn more at .

