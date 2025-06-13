Unlocking Savings For Canadian Homebuyers: Buy.Ca And Propertyguys Announce Strategic Partnership

Buy's Down Payment Boost program boosts Canadians' home buying power.

PropertyGuys partners with Buy to deliver the Down Payment Boost to more Canadians.

Buy and PropertyGuys partner to meet demand for Down Payment Boosts (upfront cash back of up to 2%) and streamline property discovery for Canadians.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Buy , an innovative tech-enabled home-buying platform that helps Canadians purchase homes with greater financial flexibility, has announced a strategic partnership with PropertyGuys , Canada's leading private sale franchise network. PropertyGuys is uniquely positioned to provide innovative buying and selling services to Buy's growing audience. Together, their focus will be on helping more buyers and sellers take greater control of their real estate experience.

The collaboration comes in response to rising demand for Buy's Down Payment Boost, a unique program that provides qualified buyers with up to 2% of the home's purchase price to supplement their own savings. This partnership allows Buy to expand its reach to ensure more Canadians than ever can now buy homes without draining their financial reserves.

This partnership combines Buy's buyer-focused incentives and low commission structure with PropertyGuys,com's extensive network of experienced real estate professionals to unlock an enormous amount of value for buyers and sellers.

Building on the substantial momentum in the Greater Toronto Area, the partnership will expand coverage in London, Kitchener, Ottawa, Barrie, Belleville, Hamilton, and Niagara, prior to rolling out nationally. This move is poised to help even more Canadians browse for properties, discover listings, and access the Down Payment Boost, all directly through the Buy platform.



Helping Canadians Buy Without Wiping Out Their Savings

One of the biggest concerns for homebuyers today isn't just affording a home, it's preserving their financial flexibility after the purchase. The Buy Down Payment Boost Program provides qualified buyers with a meaningful financial supplement, helping them move forward without having to commit all of their savings toward their down payment.

“This partnership is a game-changer for Canadians who want to buy a home while keeping more of their savings intact,” said Senthu Velnayagam, CEO of Buy.“Through Buy, homebuyers can browse for properties, explore their options, and access the Down Payment Boost, giving them more breathing room as they make one of life's biggest purchases. Partnering with PropertyGuys helps us support this growing group of financially thoughtful buyers.”

“Our mission has always been to give Canadians more control, transparency, and value when buying or selling real estate,” said Walter Melanson, Co-Founder and Director of Partnerships at PropertyGuys.“Teaming up with Buy aligns perfectly with that mission. We're excited to empower more Canadians to buy smarter, not just faster.”



A More Thoughtful Home-Buying Experience

This collaboration represents a significant step toward modernizing how Canadians approach the home-buying process. With the Buy platform as the central hub for browsing listings and accessing the Down Payment Boost, and with PropertyGuys providing local support, marketplace expertise and a vast network of real estate professionals, buyers are better equipped to plan, act, and invest with confidence.

The companies are also exploring additional integrations to bring affordability tools, educational content, and buyer support to the forefront of the Canadian housing market.

About Buy

Buy is on a mission to make homeownership accessible for every Canadian. With digital tools, low commissions, embedded financial assistance, and a buyer-first approach, Buy is redefining how people find and finance their first home.

About PropertyGuys

PropertyGuys is Canada's largest private sale real estate marketplace and franchise network, it has independently owned and operated locations from coast-to-coast. Its award-winning system empowers home sellers and buyers to take control of the process and save thousands in commission. From listing to SOLD, PropertyGuys places user needs at the center of the experience-backed by local franchise support and a team of experienced professionals ready to assist every step of the way.

Nive Thambithurai

Buy

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.