INTERNATIONAL GREENSCAPES LAUNCHES UNIFIED WEBSITE TO SHOWCASE THREE INDUSTRY-LEADING BRANDS
Treescapes - Restoration Hardware - San Francisco Gallery
Naturemaker- City Place - West Palm Beach, Fla
Plantworks for The Strat Hotel, Casino & Tower - Las Vegas
Plantworks, Treescapes, and Naturemaker Now Live Under One Digital RoofIt's not just a brand update-it's a platform to help architects, designers, and developers explore what's possible when natural form meets human creativity.” - Ira Falk, CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Greenscapes , a leader in biophilic and botanical design solutions, has launched a new unified website, internationalgreenscapes, bringing together its three flagship brands-Plantworks , Treescapes, and Naturemaker -in one cohesive digital experience.
Designed to reflect the company's commitment to natural artistry, innovation, and architectural integration, the new website highlights each brand's unique capabilities while reinforcing their shared vision: to elevate environments with nature-inspired design.
Naturemaker: The originator and manufacturer of sculpted, hand-crafted artisan steel-core trees for iconic interior and exterior locations.
Treescapes: Manufacturer of preserved palms and fully fabricated trees engineered for durability and realism.
Plantworks: Known for immersive showroom experiences, natural wood trunk trees, florals, hedges, and stunning green walls.
“The new website reflects who we are-three specialized brands with one united purpose,” said Ira Falk, CEO of International Greenscapes.“It's not just a brand update-it's a platform to help architects, designers, and developers explore what's possible when natural form meets human creativity.”
Visitors to the new website will find detailed brand pages, product capabilities, IFR (Inherently Fire Retardant) resources, and the company's commitment to biophilic design-a growing movement that connects people to nature in the built environment.
Explore the new site: internationalgreenscapes
About International Greenscapes
International Greenscapes is the parent company of Naturemaker, Treescapes, and Plantworks-leaders in the creation of premium artificial trees, greenery, and botanical design solutions. With decades of expertise and projects around the world, the company offers innovative solutions that balance beauty, safety, and performance.
Jeffrey Scheiman
SOS Media Group
+1 614-402-9073
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment