2Nd Annual Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit Returns To Indonesia On 24Th July 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 2nd Annual Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit (CACES) 2025 will take place on 24th July 2025 at the prestigious JS Luwansa Hotel, Jakarta. As Indonesia continues to embrace the AI revolution, CACES 2025 is set to bring together global innovators, industry leaders, and CX professionals to shape the future of intelligent customer engagement.Building on the success of last year's debut edition, this year's summit will explore how Conversational AI, Generative AI, and Smart Automation are revolutionizing customer journeys across industries, including banking, telecom, e-commerce, travel, and healthcare.Organized by Altrusia Global, the one-day event will feature keynotes, panel discussions, tech showcases, and networking opportunities, all focused on unlocking the power of AI-driven interactions to deliver personalized, efficient, and scalable customer experiences.Key Highlights of CACES 2025:● Expert Speakers & Visionaries: Hear from leading CX strategists, AI engineers, and digital transformation executives from across Southeast Asia and beyond.● Interactive Sessions: Gain insights into successful AI implementation, ROI measurement, and the balance between human touch and automation.● Tech Demos & Exhibitions: Explore cutting-edge solutions from top technology providers in conversational AI and CX transformation.● Industry Networking: Connect with over 200 senior decision-makers, including C-level executives, heads of customer experience, innovation leads, and digital strategists.Registration & More Information:. Date: 24th July, 2025. Location: Jakarta, Indonesia. Venue: JS Luwansa HotelVisit the official website to view the agenda, speaker lineup, and secure your pass:

