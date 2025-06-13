Israel's Strike On Iran Sparks Outrage In Kashmir: Leaders Call Out 'Rogue State'

Leading the chorus, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, denounced Israel's actions during his Friday sermon at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid. Describing Israel as a“rogue state and a huge threat to world peace,” the Mirwaiz expressed outrage over the killing of Iranian civilians, including women and children, in the strike.

Echoing similar sentiments, National Conference MP Agha Syed Ruhullah representative from Srinagar in the parliament, slammed Israel's repeated attacks on countries in the Middle East, labelling it a“colonial thug” on the global stage.

He also rebuked India's abstention from a recent UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, calling it a betrayal of India's post-colonial legacy.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also joined in, calling Israel's strike on Iran“totally unjustified” and warned of serious global repercussions.

Omar Abdullah also raised concerns about the potential impact on global fuel prices, aviation routes, and economic stability. He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as a“brazen act” and pointed to the West's silence as a form of complicity.

She was equally critical of the lack of response from Muslim-majority nations, describing their inaction as a“betrayal” of the values they profess to uphold.

The Israeli airstrikes on Iran mark a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions and come amid ongoing conflict in Gaza. The global reaction, or lack thereof, has drawn sharp rebukes from within Kashmir, where solidarity with Palestinians and now Iranians is running high.

As tensions continue to flare, Kashmir's political and religious leadership are increasingly positioning themselves at the forefront of South Asia's moral outcry over what they perceive as Western hypocrisy and unchecked Israeli aggression.

