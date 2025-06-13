Tehran Promises Harsh Yet Lawful Reaction To Israeli Strikes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's response to recent Israeli airstrikes will be harsh and lawful, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an address to the nation, Trend reports.

The address stated that Iranian people and officials will not remain silent in the face of this attack. Iran's lawful response will make Israel regret its actions.

The president condemned the strikes on Tehran and other cities, which he said killed numerous civilians-including children and women-as well as military commanders and nuclear scientists. Last night's attack will not go unanswered, he said.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

Iran has formally requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council regarding the incident. At the same time, Iranian authorities have announced that a retaliatory strike against Israel will be carried out.