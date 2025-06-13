Exhale Wellness Launches Its Thca Flower 2025 Lineup

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhale Wellness, a leading name in the U.S. hemp-based wellness market, has officially launched its highly anticipated THCa flower strains for 2025 .

The lineup includes standout products like Purple Gelato and Lemon Cherry Gelato, already earning recognition for their premium quality, wellness potential, verified lab testing, and rave customer reviews. Industry analysts believe this release has firmly positioned Exhale Wellness as a frontrunner in the THCa flower market for the year.

Known for its unique ability to offer non-psychoactive benefits in its raw form and psychoactive effects when heated, THCa flower continues to gain momentum among both wellness-focused consumers and recreational users seeking an alternative to traditional THC products.

Exhale's Leading THCa Strains for 2025: User Feedback and Highlights

Exhale Wellness's newest THCa flower strains, Purple Gelato and Lemon Cherry Gelato, are earning praise for their rich flavor profiles, balanced effects, and verified quality. Here are a few notable highlights of these products, along with honest user feedback that reflects their growing popularity in 2025.

Purple Gelato

Exhale's Purple Gelato, an Indica-dominant hybrid, is quickly gaining attention for its sweet, creamy flavor layered with subtle citrus notes. Its visually striking purple buds, covered in glistening trichomes, have been reported to contain 18.4% total THCa.

While new users are praising its smooth, euphoric effects and gentle body relaxation when smoked or baked, experienced consumers note its balanced impact, offering calm and mood elevation without excessive sedation. Compared to other brands, many report that Exhale's Purple Gelato delivers a more refined and consistent experience.

Specifications



Strain Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

THCa Content: Contains 18.4% total THCa

Growing Practices: US-grown and organic

Legal Compliance: Federal Farm Bill compliant (>0.3% Delta-9 THC)

Lab Testing: Third-party lab tested

Packaging Sizes: 3.5g, 7g, 14g, and 28g

Shipping Restrictions: Not available in Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont Additional Features: Discreet shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee

Reviews



"The flavor of Purple Gelato is truly impressive. The sweet berries combined with a creamy undertone make every puff smooth and enjoyable. It's one of the finest THCa flowers I've experienced-delicious and satisfying." -Michael Jones, Denver, CO. "Purple Gelato delivers a perfectly balanced effect that helps me unwind without feeling overly sedated. It's ideal for evenings when I want to relax but remain clear-headed and functional." - Ayesha Volter, Portland, OR.

Lemon Cherry Gelato

Lemon Cherry Gelato, another top Indica-dominant hybrid in Exhale's 2025 THCA flower lineup, offers a distinct taste of sweet cherries combined with tangy lemon, delivering a uniquely satisfying and refreshing experience with every inhale.

The THCA content stands out at an impressive 29.1%, providing users a more powerful physical relaxation paired with an uplifting cerebral effect. Most users consider it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Visually, the flower features beautiful green and purple buds coated in a dense layer of trichomes, making it as pleasing to the eye as it is to the palate.

Specifications



Total THCa: A total of 29.1%

Strain Type: Indica-dominant hybrid

Cultivation: Organic, natural, and US-based

Lab Testing: From verified third-party labs

Compliance: Farm Bill compliant

Available Sizes: 14g and 28g

Shipping Restrictions: Not available for shipment to California, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Vermont Additional Benefits: 30-day return guarantee and discreet shipping

Reviews



"The bright lemon and sweet cherry flavors make Lemon Cherry Gelato a real treat. The smooth inhale and complex aroma make it stand out. It's easily one of the best-flavored THCa flowers I've experienced, combining taste and potency perfectly." - David Carter, Austin, TX. "I find Lemon Cherry Gelato excellent for relaxing after work without feeling sleepy. The cerebral uplift helps me stay focused and creative while providing soothing physical calm. It's become my go-to strain for unwinding while staying productive." - Samantha Lee, Seattle, WA.

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a top-tier hemp-based wellness brand based in Los Angeles, US. It is recognized across the country for its high-quality, federally compliant products, made with organic, home-grown, vegan ingredients. Most of its offerings, including THCa flowers, gummies, and vapes, are verified by third-party labs. The brand boasts a nationwide customer base with over 20,000 five-star reviews.

Media Contact

Company Name: Exhale Wellness

Website:

Contact Person: Exhale Wellness Support Team

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone Number: (323) 448-3810

Address: Charlotte, NC 28273

Country: United States

SOURCE Exhale Wellness

