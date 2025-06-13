New Wave Announces Investment In Cartwheel Robotics, An Advanced Robotics Company Seeking To Build Humanoids For Humans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (“” or the“”)is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment of US$150,000 into Cartwheel Robotics Inc. (“”).

Founded in 2021, Cartwheel Robotics develops and builds advanced robotics products and provides engineering services to businesses looking to solve complex problems. Cartwheel Robotics' interdisciplinary team has experience working on some of the most sophisticated and disruptive robotics platforms in the world.

Cartwheel Robotics was founded and is led by Scott LaValley, who serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Mr. LaValley brings extensive experience in robotics engineering and design from prominent companies, including Disney, Google, Boston Dynamics, QinetiQ, and NACIO Systems.

The company is engaged in a broad array of functions within the physical AI and humanoids industry, from prototyping new products using cutting-edge manufacturing techniques to delivering packaged, production-ready designs. By taking a holistic approach to every design challenge, Cartwheel Robotics delivers durable, high-quality products to their customers and partners for use in their specific applications.

New Wave's investment in Cartwheel Robotics will accelerate the development and commercial deployment of the company's advanced humanoid products and solutions. These initiatives include key R&D initiatives, as well as executing important go-to-market and commercialization plans.

“We are thrilled to announce our inaugural investment in this sector with Cartwheel, a company driven by an exceptional team. This strategic step underscores our confidence in their vision and our commitment to advancing innovation in this space,” said Joshua Matettore, Chief Executive Officer of New Wave.“Our investment in Cartwheel Robotics represents a bold step into the future of intelligent automation. Cartwheel Robotics is redefining what it means to bring robotics into daily life. Their focus on compact, adaptive humanoids – designed not for factories, but for homes – signals a new era of embodied AI that feels familiar, functional, and human. We see this as the logical evolution of interface: not screens or voices, but presence. We're investing in Cartwheel because we believe the next great platform isn't digital – it walks, listens, learns, and lives beside us.”

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE:NWAI, FWB:0XM0, OTCPK:TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the E-Sports, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

