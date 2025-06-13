Jefferson Capital Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Capital, Inc. ("Jefferson Capital"), a leading analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts, today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed underwritten initial public offering of its common stock. The proposed offering consists of 625,000 shares of common stock offered by Jefferson Capital and 9,375,000 shares of common stock offered by certain existing stockholders. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase from the selling stockholders up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Jefferson Capital expects that its common stock will be approved for listing, subject to notice of issuance, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "JCAP."

Jefferson Capital will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Jefferies and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Raymond James, Truist Securities, Capital One Securities, DNB Carnegie, Regions Securities LLC and Synovus are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. FHN Financial Securities Corp. and ING Financial Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, at Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388, or by email at [email protected] ; or Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. by telephone at (800) 966-1559, or by e-mail at [email protected] .

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

About Jefferson Capital, Inc.

Founded in 2002, Jefferson Capital is an analytically driven purchaser and manager of charged-off and insolvency consumer accounts with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Latin America. It purchases and services both secured and unsecured assets, and its growing client base includes Fortune 500 creditors, banks, fintech origination platforms, telecommunications providers, credit card issuers and auto finance companies. Jefferson Capital is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with additional offices and operations located in Sartell, Minnesota, Denver, Colorado and San Antonio, Texas (United States); Basingstoke, England; London, England and Paisley, Scotland (United Kingdom); London, Ontario and Toronto, Ontario (Canada); as well as Bogota (Colombia).

