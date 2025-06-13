Lithium-Ion Battery Business And Investment Opportunities 2025-2030 Featuring Profiles Of 8 Key Market Players

Dublin, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lithium-ion Battery Market was valued at USD 58.4 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 187.7 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.30%. Growth is primarily driven by increasing electric vehicle (EV) adoption, incentivized by government policies and stricter emission regulations. Additionally, the rising demand for reliable energy storage solutions to complement solar and wind power is bolstering the market, with lithium-ion batteries becoming key for grid and residential applications.

Consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, and wearables further contribute due to the batteries' compactness and high energy density. Ongoing advancements in battery performance, faster charging, and production cost reductions are enhancing affordability. Legislative support such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and India's FAME scheme, coupled with the surge in 5G and IoT devices and increasing energy access in emerging markets, continue to strengthen market momentum. This confluence of innovation, sustainability initiatives, and expanding end-use applications is propelling market growth.

Key Market Players Profiled:



Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

BYD Company Limited

Tesla, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation A123 Systems LLC

Key Market Driver: Accelerated Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): A major force behind the global lithium-ion battery market is the rapidly growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). With heightened focus on reducing carbon emissions and fossil fuel dependency, both governments and automakers are prioritizing electrification. Lithium-ion batteries, noted for their high energy density, long lifespan, and declining costs, are now the preferred power source for EVs, including passenger cars, commercial fleets, and two-wheelers. Policy initiatives in countries such as China, the United States, India, Germany, and the UK are significantly accelerating this transition through subsidies, tax incentives, and stricter CO2 standards. For example, the EU's Green Deal and Fit for 55 plan support the phaseout of combustion engines by 2035, while the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act introduces significant tax credits to boost local battery manufacturing and EV purchases.

Key Market Challenge: Supply Chain Constraints and Raw Material Dependency: A critical challenge confronting the global lithium-ion battery market lies in the constrained supply chain and heavy reliance on key raw materials. Essential components like lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite are geographically concentrated, exposing the industry to geopolitical tensions, trade limits, and resource-driven nationalism. Over 70% of cobalt comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo, a region burdened by political instability and infrastructure issues. Lithium is predominantly sourced from Australia, China, and the South American "Lithium Triangle" (Chile, Argentina, Bolivia).

These dependencies make supply disruptions and price volatility significant concerns; lithium prices surged over 400% during 2022-2023, straining procurement and profit margins. Moreover, China controls the majority of global refining capacity-processing over 60% of lithium and nearly 70% of cobalt-raising alarms about excessive reliance on one country. For Western nations striving for supply diversification, this presents a substantial strategic obstacle.

Key Market Trend: Technological Advancements and Evolution of Battery Chemistries: One of the defining trends in the lithium-ion battery industry is the continued evolution of battery chemistries and related technological advancements. As demand intensifies in sectors like EVs, renewable energy systems, and personal electronics, there is an ongoing push to enhance battery performance in terms of energy density, charge speed, safety, longevity, and cost. This has led to increased use of chemistries tailored for specific applications.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries are gaining ground in EV and stationary energy storage due to superior safety, longer lifespan, and lower cost when compared to Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries. Automakers including Tesla, BYD, and Ford are deploying LFP batteries in cost-sensitive vehicle models. Meanwhile, nickel-based chemistries like NMC and Nickel Cobalt Aluminum (NCA) remain popular for long-range EVs due to their higher energy density. However, efforts to reduce cobalt use-driven by cost, ethical, and supply issues-have led to innovations like NMC 811 and NMC 532, allowing manufacturers to enhance performance while minimizing reliance on controversial materials.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Component:



Cathode

Anode

Electrolyte

Separator Others

Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Application:



Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Others

Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Capacity:



0-3,000 mAh

3,000-10,000 mAh

10,000-60,000 mAh 100,000 mAh & Above

Lithium-ion Battery Market, By Region:



North America



United States



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea

Australia

South America



Brazil



Colombia

Argentina

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE South Africa

Key Attributes