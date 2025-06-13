Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian DM Affirms Readiness To Retaliate To Israeli Occupation Attacks


2025-06-13 07:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh asserted Friday his country's readiness to execute missions in retaliation to Israeli occupation's aggression.
Iranian Students' News Agency, quoted Nasirzadeh as saying that Tehran is fully equipped to support the armed forces, indicating that Iran has been ready for years.
The defense minister referred to their latest maneuver in response to the Israeli occupation as very successful.
Earlier today, the Iranian official TV announced that the capital Tehran is under attack by the Israeli occupation. (end)
