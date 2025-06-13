In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Sustainable Seafood Market: Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Sustainable Seafood Market is projected to grow to $17.08 billion in 2025, increasing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7% according to the latest report by The Business Research Company. The upward progression is attributed to the rising demand for traceable and eco-labeled seafood, burgeoning investments in sustainable aquaculture, expanding government regulations, and increasing adoption of certification programs.

How Is The Sustainable Seafood Market Positioned For Future Growth?

The long-term forecast for this sustainable seafood market industry is optimistic, with drivers including growing concerns over climate change impacts, increasing engagement from the retail and food service sectors, greater support from NGOs, and an emergent consumer preference for plant-based and alternative seafood. The report projects the market to grow robustly to $21.94 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%. In addition to these factors, there are significant emerging trends that include the proliferation of blockchain for traceability, the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in fisheries management, the advent of IoT-enabled aquaculture monitoring, and the development of recirculating aquaculture systems.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Sustainable Seafood Market?

One of the major growth drivers of the sustainable seafood market is the booming demand for high-protein and healthy diets. These types of diet underscore the consumption of protein-rich, nutrient-packed foods that facilitate muscle strength, sustained energy, and overall health. Owing to their effectiveness in promoting satiety and preserving muscle mass – essential aspects of weight management – high-protein and healthy diets are dramatically increasing. Sustainable seafood supports these diets by providing a lean, nutrient-rich protein source low in saturated fat and rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Sustainable Seafood Market?

The sustainable seafood market landscape boasts major corporations like Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Mowi, Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Trident Seafoods Corporation, High Liner Foods Incorporated, Pacific Seafood Group, Ocean Beauty Seafoods LLC, Silver Bay Seafoods LLC, Espersen A/S, Blue Circle Foods, Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, Clear Springs Foods Inc., Joseph Robertson Aberdeen Limited, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, American Tuna Inc, Peter Pan Seafood Company LLC, Wild Planet Foods Inc., Regal Springs AG, Sea to Table LLC, Tri Marine Group Inc., Fishpeople Seafood Inc.

What Are The Recent Advancements In The Sustainable Seafood Market?

In a bid to innovate and keep pace with the shifting landscape, these industry leaders are focusing on developing advanced products aligned with the rising consumer demand for ethical, eco-friendly alternatives. An instance of this is the advent of plant-based seafood – products made from plant-based ingredients that emulate the taste, texture, and nutrition of traditional seafood while promoting environmental sustainability. Notably, in November 2023, Germany-based company, Ordinary Seafood launched plant-based salmon and tuna products, Ordinary Tuna and Ordinary Smoky Salmon. Initially available in METRO stores across Germany, these products marked a significant leap for the company towards its goal of providing sustainable seafood alternatives that are scientifically-based, environmentally sustainable, and hold immense taste and texture.

How Is The Sustainable Seafood Market Segmented?

The report segments the sustainable seafood market as follows:

By Product Type: Bivalves And Other Molluscs And Aquatic Invertebrates, Cephalopods, Crustaceans, Flatfish, Freshwater Fish, Groundfish, Salmonids, Small Pelagics, Tuna And Tuna-Like Species, Other Product Types

By Form: Chilled, Frozen, Canned, Other Forms

By Certification Standards: Marine Stewardship Council MSC, Aquaculture Stewardship Council Asc, Globalgap, Other Certification Standards

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

What Are The Regional Insights In The Sustainable Seafood Market?

On a regional front, North America was the largest region in the sustainable seafood market in 2024. Meanwhile, Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

