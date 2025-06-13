Enliven Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

BOULDER, Colo., June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven or the Company) (Nasdaq: ELVN ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares of its common stock and, in lieu of common stock to investors who so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of Enliven's common stock. In addition, Enliven intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Enliven. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, previously filed with and declared effective by the SEC, and Enliven will file a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering, copies of which can be accessed for free through the SEC's website at . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected] ; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected] ; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at [email protected] ; or Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 1271 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10020, by telephone at (212) 205-7600 or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to help people not only live longer, but live better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall well-being. Enliven's discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Enliven within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the completion, timing, and size of the offering and Enliven's intent to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: whether or not Enliven will be able to raise capital through the sale of securities or consummate the offering; the final terms of the offering; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions; prevailing market conditions; general economic and market conditions as well as geopolitical developments; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in documents that Enliven files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the registration statement and the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the public offering. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Enliven assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

