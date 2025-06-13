Organic Food Market Report 2025-2034 Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, And Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$286.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1050.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Danone S.A The Kroger Co General Mills Inc The Hain Celestial Group Inc Organic Valley United Natural Foods Inc. Dole Food Company Amy's Kitchen Inc. Riverford Conagra Brands Inc. Ambrosia Organic Farm Pvt Ltd. Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd. Bansi Gir Gauveda Geo-Fresh Organic Nature Bio Foods Ltd. Nature Pearls Private Limited. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Abbott Nutrition International Bellamy's Organic Food Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Beijing Huiyuan Food and Beverage Co. Ltd. Parkers Organic Juices Pepsi Lipton International Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd 24 Mantra Organic Ausnutria Dairy (China) Company Ltd. Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co Unilever TheFoodMarket Refresco Beverages UK Ltd James White Drinks Ltd. Farmdrop Better Nature Dash Water Piccolo Little Tummy GrowUp Urban Farms farmhopping Olly's Olives Nutrition & Sante Iberia S.L. Alnatura Produktions & Handels GmbH Yeo Valley Organic Anheuser-Busch InBev Royal Forest Company Grass LLC Individual Entrepreneur (Ie) Maslov D.V. Nuttys LLC Foodimport LLC Siberian Ecological Products LLC Chechenskiye Mineralniye Vody LLC Barinoff drinks Austria Juice Laurul SA Whole Foods Impossible Foods Daiya Foods Gardein Ripple Foods SmartSweets Fody Food Sustainable Produce Urban Delivery Mother Raw Lufa Farms Coca Cola PepsiCo Honest Tea Suja Life Keurig Dr Pepper Uncle Matt's Organic Inc. GURU Bec Soda Inc Las Brisas SA Maoar SRL Be Ingredient BRAVO Acai Fhom Floresta em pe Gluten Free Goola Acai Siha & Afia International FZCO Organic Foods & Cafe Arla Foods Rockstar Arizona Beverages Company GoOrganic ME Kauai Ooka Sunspray Food Ingredients De Villiers Chocolate NWK Natural Herbs and Spices Umgibe Farming Organics Malewa The Woodstock Exchange
