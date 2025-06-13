403
MRV Bets On Buyback As Losses Mount And Shares Hit 17-Year Lows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's MRV Engenharia, the country's largest residential developer, has launched a share buyback program that allows the company to repurchase up to 6.08 million shares, about 8% of those available on the market.
The authorization, confirmed in an official filing, extends until December 12, 2026. The move comes as MRV's share price hovers near a 17-year low, closing at R$5.90 on June 12, 2025.
This price is just above the 52-week low of R$4.43 set in March and represents a steep decline from previous years. The buyback follows a difficult period for MRV. The company reported a net loss of R$262.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.
Losses at its U.S. subsidiary, Resia, reached R$279.7 million, driven by asset sales at a loss and ongoing efforts to sell off U.S. holdings. These divestments aim to reduce Resia's $639 million debt, with a target of $800 million in asset sales by 2026.
Meanwhile, MRV's core Brazilian operations posted a modest R$26 million profit, down 52% from the previous year. Delays in government housing subsidies and rising financial expenses have further squeezed margins.
MRV's financial statements show the company's challenges. Net revenue for the most recent quarter stood at R$2.28 billion, while net profit was negative at R$358.81 million.
MRV Launches Share Buyback Amid Mounting Losses
The company's net margin is negative, and its return on equity stands at -10.47%. MRV's total debt is R$9.36 billion, with net debt at R$8.83 billion. Cash and equivalents total R$534.08 million, and the company has 562.8 million shares outstanding.
The share buyback reflects management's view that the stock is undervalued. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, MRV aims to increase the value of each remaining share and signal confidence to investors.
However, the company's fundamentals remain under pressure. The share price has dropped 13.8% over the past year and nearly 50% over two years. The company's market capitalization is R$3.48 billion, and it currently pays no dividend.
MRV's future depends on its ability to stabilize its U.S. operations and capitalize on domestic opportunities. The company continues to participate in Brazil's Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, which has delivered over 4.5 million affordable housing units since 2009.
However, challenges remain, including the location and quality of these developments and ongoing economic pressures. The buyback program is a tactical move in a period of uncertainty.
Investors and market watchers will look for signs that MRV can turn its fortunes around as it navigates debt, losses, and shifting strategies.
