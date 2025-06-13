Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - RCAT
NEW YORK, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. ("Red Cat Holdings, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RCAT ) of a class action securities lawsuit.
CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 18, 2022 and January 15, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:
RCAT investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.
CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Salt Lake City Facility's production capacity, and defendants' progress in developing the same, was overstated; (ii) the overall value of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record Tranche 2 contract was overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until July 22, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.
