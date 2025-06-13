Garden Furniture Strengthens Commitment To Sustainability With New Premium Product Range Featuring Recycled And Weatherproof Materials

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Knaresborough, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2025) - Garden Furniture , a trusted name in British outdoor living for over 25 years, has announced a new, eco-conscious product line focused on- combining durability, style, and environmental responsibility.







As UK homeowners continue to invest in their gardens as extensions of the home, the demand for long-lasting and environmentally friendly options is growing. Garden Furniture is responding with a curated collection of eco-friendly garden furniture made from responsibly sourced materials, including FSC-certified wood and recycled plastics.

The newly added Lifestyle Garden range offers a fresh approach to outdoor comfort and design. Whether it's a compact balcony set or a spacious dining arrangement for large patios, the collection features weatherproof garden and patio sets designed to withstand the UK's unpredictable weather - without compromising on style or sustainability.

"We're proud to be expanding our offering with Lifestyle Garden's premium, sustainable furniture," said the owner of Garden Furniture, Andrew Griffith. "Our customers care about quality and the planet. This partnership allows us to deliver on both - offering sustainable garden furniture that lasts for years and makes a positive environmental impact."







From sleek aluminium frames to recycled seating materials and durable, all-weather fabrics, each item in the Lifestyle Garden collection reflects modern garden living with a green conscience. These sets are ideal for eco-aware consumers seeking reliable outdoor solutions without sacrificing aesthetics.

The launch of this collection also aligns with co's broader mission to reduce its environmental footprint. The retailer has gradually introduced sustainable packaging practices and is working toward making more of its full range recyclable or made from renewable sources by 2026.

To view the new collection and learn more about eco-friendly garden furniture options, visit .

