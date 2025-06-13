G42 Establishes G42 Europe & UK

G42 (PRNewsfoto/G42)

G42 Europe & UK launched, co-chaired by Omar Mir and Marty Edelman, driving AI solutions for private sector and infrastructure build-outs across the region.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, the leading UAE-based artificial intelligence and advanced technology group, today announced the launch of G42 Europe & UK, a subsidiary headquartered in London. The entity will focus on delivering tailored AI solutions to Europe and UK's private sector and partnering with governments and industry to support the build-out of critical AI infrastructure across the UK and continental Europe.

G42 Europe & UK will be co-chaired by two seasoned technology leaders:

Omar Mir, International Board Member at World Wide Technology, brings over 20 years of global tech-industry experience. At WWT, Omar has spearheaded transformative initiatives across UK, Europe, the USA, and the Middle East, -driving growth in 5G, edge computing, cloud, and AI services and solutions.

Marty Edelman, Group General Counsel of G42, oversees legal and compliance strategy across the Group's diverse global operations and has been instrumental in shaping G42's governance framework as it extends into new markets.

"I am honoured to co-chair G42 Europe & UK at this pivotal moment," said Omar Mir, Co-Chair of G42 Europe & UK . "Our goal is to harness G42's proven AI expertise and localise it for European and UK businesses - fuelling digital transformation, enhancing competitiveness, and building resilient, sovereign AI infrastructure in partnership with public and private stakeholders."

"UK & Europe represents a dynamic market with immense opportunity for AI-driven innovation," said Marty Edelman, Co-Chair and Group General Counsel, G42 . "By establishing a dedicated hub in London, we strengthen our ability to serve clients with deep regulatory understanding and world-class technology solutions."

The establishment of the new entity follows G42's growing momentum in Europe, marked by recent announcements of data centres and compute clusters in France and Italy, and rising interest from several other countries across the region.

G42 Europe & UK will leverage G42's world-class network of supercomputing nodes, data centres, and AI capabilities to deliver scalable, secure end-to-end AI services, from strategic advisory and model development to infrastructure deployment and managed services, for sectors ranging from financial services and healthcare to manufacturing and energy. The new entity will also collaborate with national and regional bodies to advance data-sovereignty initiatives and support the rollout of next-generation AI infrastructure.

About G42

G42 is a global artificial intelligence and cloud-computing company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Leveraging partnerships with leading technology providers and its own portfolio-including Khazna, Core42, CPX, Presight, and Inception-G42 delivers sovereign cloud solutions, AI research, and advanced analytics to clients worldwide. G42 is committed to driving responsible AI innovation that powers economic growth and societal benefit.

Media Contact

For further information, please contact TrailRunner International: [email protected] .

Logo -

