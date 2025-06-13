AMD Launches New AI Chips To Take On Nvidia - Market Shrugs, But Retail Turns Bullish

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) stock fell on Thursday even as the AI chipmaker unveiled a new product lineup at its annual artificial intelligence (AI)-focused event.

At the“2025 Advancing AI” event, the Santa Clara, California-based company announced a broad portfolio of hardware, software and solutions to power the full spectrum of AI.

The company unveiled the Instinct MI350 Series GPUs, claiming they deliver a fourfold increase in AI compute and a 35-fold leap in inference relative to the previous generation. They also generate up to 40% more tokens per dollar compared to competing solutions such as the Nvidia B200 HGX 8XGPU.

The MI350 series, comprising both Instinct MI350X and MI355X GPUs and platforms, will be available by the third quarter.

The Lisa Su-led company also said its end-to-end, open-standards rack-scale AI infrastructure meant for hyperscalers will be broadly available in the second half of 2025.

AMD added that the latest version of its open-source AI software stack, ROCm 7, is engineered to meet the growing demands of generative AI and high-performance computing workloads.

The company also announced the AMD Developer Cloud, providing users access to a fully managed cloud environment.

AMD used the event to showcase its partners' AI progress, powered by the company's offerings. Among partners, Meta Platforms said MI300X was broadly deployed for Llama 3 and Llama 4 inference, while OpenAI's Sam Altman delved into his company's close partnership with AMD on AI infrastructure.

"When we were here last year, we said that we expected the datacenter AI accelerator TAM [total addressable market] to grow more than 60% annually to reach $500B in 2028," Su said. "At the time, that seemed like a really big number. What I can tell you, from everything we've seen today, that number is going to be even higher.

“We now expect inference to grow more than 80% per year for the next few years - really becoming the largest driver of AI compute,” she added.

Separately, San Francisco-based vertically integrated AI infrastructure company Crusoe announced a collaboration with AMD, combining the MI355X GPUs with Crusoe's AI cloud platform.

The collaboration would deliver a robust AI infrastructure-as-a-service offering, allowing customers to run complex AI training, fine-tuning, and inference workloads, Crusoe said.

A Reuters report, citing Crusoe CEO Chase Lochmiller, said the company will purchase roughly 13,000 MI355X chips worth $400 million and deploy a liquid cooling system.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMD stock turned 'bullish' (68/100) by late Thursday versus 'neutral' a day ago with the message volume at 'high' levels.

AMD sentiment and message as of 2:10 a.m. ET, June 13 | source: Stocktwits

A bullish watcher said they see the stock weakness amid the AI event as“another buying opportunity.”

Another user saw the stock as a long-term bet.“Just got in at $118.50. I expect to see about a 40% gain within a year, easily. I can wait!” they said.

AMD ended Thursday's session down 2.18% at $118.50 and fell an incremental 0.25% in after-hours trading. The stock has lagged AI peer Nvidia this year, down about 2% compared to Nvidia's 8% gain.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.