403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SL Benfica Launches First-Ever Immersive Store With AI Concierge Powered By Infinite Reality
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup, Benfica debuts immersive fan experience with virtual locker room, 3D merch store, and lifelike, conversational, multilingual AI assistant
Dubai, UAE - June , 2025 – Infinite RealityTM (iR), a global leader in immersive digital experiences, today announced a landmark partnership with SL Benfica, one of Europe's most storied football clubs, to launch the Benfica Immersive Store. This immersive web experience allows fans to engage with the club's content and shop the latest merchandise, all with a dynamic, lifelike multi-lingual AI concierge that assists customers in real time, helping them find products inside a Benfica-branded 3D locker room. Available now on the team's website at slbenfica and built using Infinite Reality's proprietary software, the Benfica Immersive Store launch is the first time a professional football club has leveraged a virtual experience to power their official merch store. The innovative experience raises the bar for digital fan engagement, launching at a time when 76% of Gen Z customers say they'd recommend brands that deliver standout online experiences. “Sports fans today crave deeper connections with their favorite clubs beyond traditional media,” said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise at Infinite Reality.“Benfica is redefining the online fan experience-combining immersive 3D environments, seamless commerce, and AI-powered personalization to deliver engagement at global scale. This model allows any team, club, athlete, or major sporting event to meet fans where they are and elevate fandom beyond the field through interactive, gamified experiences.” Fans can explore this experience on Benfica's current website, no additional download or special headset required. Key features include:
Dubai, UAE - June , 2025 – Infinite RealityTM (iR), a global leader in immersive digital experiences, today announced a landmark partnership with SL Benfica, one of Europe's most storied football clubs, to launch the Benfica Immersive Store. This immersive web experience allows fans to engage with the club's content and shop the latest merchandise, all with a dynamic, lifelike multi-lingual AI concierge that assists customers in real time, helping them find products inside a Benfica-branded 3D locker room. Available now on the team's website at slbenfica and built using Infinite Reality's proprietary software, the Benfica Immersive Store launch is the first time a professional football club has leveraged a virtual experience to power their official merch store. The innovative experience raises the bar for digital fan engagement, launching at a time when 76% of Gen Z customers say they'd recommend brands that deliver standout online experiences. “Sports fans today crave deeper connections with their favorite clubs beyond traditional media,” said Sam Huber, CEO of MENA and Global President of Enterprise at Infinite Reality.“Benfica is redefining the online fan experience-combining immersive 3D environments, seamless commerce, and AI-powered personalization to deliver engagement at global scale. This model allows any team, club, athlete, or major sporting event to meet fans where they are and elevate fandom beyond the field through interactive, gamified experiences.” Fans can explore this experience on Benfica's current website, no additional download or special headset required. Key features include:
-
Agentic AI Shopping Concierge: A smart AI agent that helps fans explore the site using voice commands, available in multiple languages
Interactive 3D Merchandise Store: A virtual locker room showcasing team merch – directly integrated into Benfica's existing store
FIFA Club World Cup Content: Behind-the-scenes content from Benfica's historic journey in the tournament
User-Friendly Navigation: Intuitive design with seamless scrolling, so fans of all tech levels can explore easily
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
CommentsNo comment