AD Ports And ASRY Forge Maritime Growth Alliance

A new maritime alliance took shape on 12 June 2025 as AD Ports Group and the Arab Shipbuilding & Repair Yard Company signed three Heads of Terms, solidifying their collaboration in marine services across Bahrain, in a ceremony attended by H.H. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty's Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and Chairman of Bapco Energies. The agreements build upon the operational success of ASRY Marine, a joint venture between Noatum Maritime-a division within AD Ports' Maritime & Shipping Cluster-and ASRY.

The first agreement paves the way for a joint venture to manage dry-dock facilities and shipyards. This alliance intends to elevate shipbuilding and dry-docking capacities within the Gulf Cooperation Council region and investigate expansion into other markets.

A second agreement brings JM Baxi, an Indian marine‐services and logistics specialist, into the fold. Together, the trio will develop green ship‐recycling facilities, aligning with the Hong Kong Convention's standards to promote a circular maritime economy while reducing carbon emissions.

The third agreement focuses on exploring joint investments across ports and terminal operations. A strategic working group will evaluate potential development opportunities and shared infrastructure initiatives.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, described this as a natural progression of their maritime ties:“Following the successful formation of our recent joint venture with ASRY, we look forward to deepening our collaboration across the maritime realm.” He emphasised that establishing green ship‐recycling facilities would ensure vessels are retired responsibly.

Dr Ahmed Al Abri, CEO of ASRY, expressed confidence in the partnership's potential:“By combining our shared expertise and advanced infrastructure... we aim to strengthen our capabilities in dry-docking and shipbuilding across the GCC and beyond.” He also highlighted the firm's commitment to innovation and sustainability, particularly in ship recycling facilities and new terminal operations.

The deal builds upon the February 2025 launch of ASRY Marine, in which Noatum Maritime contributed four ASD tugboats and a mooring vessel to modernise ASRY's fleet. The operational deployment of these tugs in April underscored the joint venture's readiness, showcasing the firms' intent to enhance efficiency and reliability through modern assets.

Industry analysts suggest that this multi‐layered agreement positions Bahrain as a regional hub for integrated maritime services, underpinned by sustainable practices and infrastructure investment. With the Gulf's shipping and ship-repair sectors poised for growth, the alliance is expected to offer a competitive edge. ASRY's expertise in fabrication and repair, backed by stakeholders from GCC nations since its establishment in 1977, complements AD Ports' regional logistics reach.

The inclusion of green ship‐recycling aligns with global maritime trends. Under the Hong Kong Convention framework, these facilities focus on safe dismantling, materials recovery, and minimal ecological impact-a factor increasingly important as decarbonisation becomes integral to port strategies worldwide.

Looking ahead, the formation of a working group to assess port and terminal investments signals a long‐term strategic vision. By integrating learnings from the dry-dock and recycling initiatives, both organisations can explore infrastructure synergies and diversify service offerings, potentially extending beyond Bahrain.

