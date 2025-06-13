Landbase Raises $30 Million To Accelerate AI-Driven Go-To-Market Campaigns

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agentic AI startup Landbase raises $30 million in Series A funding

June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis

Landbase , an agentic AI company that provides“go-to-market” (GTM – product launch) software to businesses, has raised $30 million in Series A funding.

The round was co-led by Sound Ventures – the AI-focused fund co-founded by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary – and returning investor Picus Capital.

The raise also included strong participation from other existing backers, including 8VC, A*, Firstminute Capital and TheGP, underscoring continued conviction in Landbase's growth and mission.

The new funding will support Landbase's continued investment in GTM-1 Omni, its proprietary domain-specific AI model, and accelerate its mission to make go-to-market (GTM) faster, cheaper and better for every B2B business.

Landbase helps B2B companies find their next customer by generating highly personalized sales campaigns using predictive intelligence. With just a prompt, businesses can target the right audience, create tailored messages optimized to close and launch campaigns across channels.

Daniel Saks, co-founder and CEO of Landbase, says:“We've seen real momentum because the challenge is universal - every business needs to grow, but most don't have an easy way to start.

“Landbase gives teams a simple, fast way to find their next customer. With this funding, we're excited to bring that capability to even more businesses looking to scale smarter.”

Landbase was founded by seasoned entrepreneurs including Saks, co-founder and former co-CEO of unicorn AppDirect; Emily Zhang, founding chief product officer at unicorn OysterHR; and Hua Gao, founding chief data scientist of Sequoia and Lightspeed-backed Everstring, which was acquired by ZoomInfo.

The company is powered by a high-density team of builders, including Stanford grads, PhDs, GTM leaders and over one-third of employees who have previously founded companies.

Landbase has experienced 825 percent revenue growth since the beginning of the year, scaling to 150 paid customers since launch. By optimizing targeting and messaging through reinforcement learning, GTM-1 Omni delivers a 4 to 7x conversion uplift compared to manual, human-built campaigns.

Since debuting its new Campaign Feed in April, Landbase has reduced average campaign launch times from 14 days to just minutes.

Before Landbase, teams often spent months coordinating across tools; now, powered by GTM-1 Omni and agentic AI, they can launch hyper-targeted, omnichannel campaigns nearly instantly.

With a track record of spotting and backing generational hits – from producing entertainment icons to investing early in Airbnb, Uber, OpenAI and Anthropic – Sound Ventures sees Landbase as the next category-defining platform in the emerging AI GTM space.

Guy Oseary, co-founder of Sound Ventures, says:“Landbase makes one of the hardest parts of building a business feel simple.

“They're not just solving outbound – they're building the foundational platform for how modern companies grow.”

Just as 2025 has seen the rise of vibe coding tools to democratize engineering for non-coders, Landbase is pioneering a similar vibe AI experience for GTM – calling it VibeGTM.

To make this experience accessible to every business, Landbase is now available to preview for free, allowing any company to find their ideal customers and tailor the perfect message.