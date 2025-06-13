Global Manufacturing Leaders Gather In Porto For MES & Industry 4.0 Summit

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) MES & Industry 4.0 Summit kicks off in Porto with global manufacturing leaders

June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis

The MES & Industry 4.0 International Summit , hosted by Critical Manufacturing , officially opened its doors yesterday at the iconic Alfândega Congress Centre in Porto, Portugal.

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Douro River, the two-day summit is welcoming manufacturing and technology leaders from around the world to exchange ideas, uncover strategies, and engage in deep conversations around digital transformation.

This year's edition, themed“Connecting Global Manufacturing Champions”, features two dynamic days of thought leadership, live demonstrations, collaborative workshops, and practical insights.

The summit is designed to accelerate smart manufacturing adoption across key sectors, including electronics, semiconductors, medical devices, and industrial equipment. Topics such as AI, low code, UNS, multi-site implementation, manufacturing digitalization are being discussed during the MESI 4.0 Summit.

Opening the event, Rui Moreira, Mayor of the City of Porto, welcomed attendees by saying,“Porto is proud to host this global meeting on the future of manufacturing.

“We know how fundamental technology is, both to expand the frontiers of knowledge and to convert that knowledge into interesting products, services and solutions for the market. The quality of the speakers makes this summit a differentiated event.”

The summit opened with a keynote address by Walker Reynolds, President and Solutions Architect at 4.0 Solutions, with a powerful message on the importance of production digitalization.“100 percent of manufacturing engineers in the US are engaged in digital transformation, and Europe has been very slow to embrace it,” said Reynolds.

Talking about the role of MES as the first critical step in this digitalization journey, Reynolds added: 'There's a difference between good and bad software. When it comes to manufacturing software, it is not about the functions, it is about the architecture.”

This year's agenda is packed with sessions tailored to both strategic thinkers and hands-on implementers. In addition to keynote presentations and expert talks, MESI 4.0 Summit offers interactive formats like the MES Expert Lab, Technology Track, Roundtables, and an Innovation Hub featuring companies with innovative DNA, offering attendees the chance to see different solutions for manufacturing in action.

“Digital transformation can be messy – that's the reality most manufacturers face,” said Jeff Winter, VP – business strategy at Critical Manufacturing.

“What stood out today (yesterday) was the energy and willingness to challenge the status quo. MESI 4.0 Summit is about cutting through the noise, having honest conversations about real struggles, and learning what works, not just in theory, but in practice.”

“MES has long been the backbone of manufacturing, executing tasks, collecting data, and keeping operations in check,” said Francisco Almada Lobo, CEO of Critical Manufacturing.

“But we're now entering a new era. With the rise of AI agents, MES is evolving from a system of execution to one of intelligence, capable of making real-time decisions that enhance efficiency, agility, and innovation. At this summit, we are exploring how MES will soon not only run factories but begin to think for them.”

With over 20 industry speakers and more than 550 participants from 25 countries, this event continues to serve as a premier global platform for collaboration and innovation in smart manufacturing.