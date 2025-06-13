How Startups Are Using AI To Cut Costs And Eliminate Inefficiencies

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Opinion: AI's 'real value is in eliminating everyday inefficiencies'

June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis

With over 40 percent of US startups now using AI to streamline operations, it's becoming clear that the real value of artificial intelligence for small businesses isn't just in grand visions of automation, but in“eliminating everyday inefficiencies”.

This is according to Jon Hinkle, CEO of TRG Datacenters , has highlighted four practical ways early-stage companies are already putting AI agents to work.

From reducing SaaS bloat to speeding up complex quotes, these aren't future promises – they're tangible results.

Here are the top tactics Hinkle says are saving startups serious time and money:

1. Subscription cleanup: AI flags unused software and hidden fees

“Software bloat is one of the easiest areas to cut,” says Hinkle.“We've seen startups reduce SaaS expenses by up to 15 percent just by auditing what they actually use.”

AI-powered expense analysis tools now track license usage and alert teams to inactive or overlapping tools. In one case, a three-person company eliminated $400/month in waste – saving nearly $5,000 annually with a one-time setup.

2. Contract and content drafting: No need for freelance help in early stages

“Early-stage founders don't need to outsource every proposal or NDA,” explains Hinkle.“AI-generated first drafts are often more than enough to move forward.”

Startups are using AI to create pitch decks, contracts, onboarding guides, and marketing copy. These use cases commonly save $800 to $2,000 per month by reducing dependency on legal freelancers and marketing contractors.

3. Vendor research: AI finds better deals before you start negotiating

“One of our clients saved over $9,000 a year by switching providers after an AI tool flagged better pricing,” Hinkle shares.

AI sourcing agents can scan supplier databases and live pricing feeds to recommend alternatives across logistics, utilities, cloud platforms, and more. This eliminates hours of manual research while significantly cutting recurring costs.

4. Quoting automation: Technical proposals completed in minutes

“Generating a quote for complex systems used to take our partners hours. Now it takes less than 10 minutes with AI,” says Hinkle.

Using AI to cross-check product specs, calculate compatibility, and build quotes has helped clients reduce quoting time by 60 percent. For service-based businesses, this translates to saving $2,000–$3,000 in labor value each month – or deferring the need for additional hires.

Final word

Hinkle says:“AI isn't replacing staff-it's helping founders avoid early mistakes, delay unnecessary hires, and stay lean during growth.

“The companies seeing the most impact from AI are using it not for scale, but for precision-eliminating friction in daily operations that once cost them time and money.”