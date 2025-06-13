ASI Expands In Utah With New Lehi Office To Support Growth In Autonomous Vehicle Tech

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Industrial vehicle automation specialist ASI opens new office in Utah

June 13, 2025 by Sam Francis

Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), an industrial vehicle automation specialist and developer of the Mobius autonomous fleet management system, has broadened its presence within the state of Utah with the addition of an office in Lehi, part of the Salt Lake City metro.

ASI's expansion, along with its ever-growing employee base at its headquarters in Mendon, Utah, makes it one of the fastest-growing technology companies within the state.

ASI's increased US presence follows last month's announcement of the launch of ASI's construction business unit with SoftBank Group Corp .

Mel Torrie, ASI CEO, says:“Since this time last year, ASI staff is 2x greater than in 2024, and we are not slowing down. There's a full-court press to hire the best and brightest to support ASI's drive to overcome customer challenges with autonomy and robotics.

“ASI is firmly positioned to solve efficiency and safety issues, such as the dwindling labor supply, facing industries in the areas of Heavy Construction, Agriculture, Logistics, Landscaping, and more.”

Torrie adds:“We specifically chose a WeWork property in Lehi to elevate our presence in Salt Lake City. The advanced solutions we design for automating fleets of off-road vehicles are high quality and exceptionally specialized. We require an office matching this caliber of work.

“Adding Lehi better serves ASI's global clientele while placing us at the center of Utah's emerging tech hub, Silicon Slopes.

“The celebratory ribbon cutting represents a strategic step forward for our team, partners, and commitment to leading the way in AI-centric autonomous technology.

“It's also a milestone moment of collective team pride underscoring the strides we've made together in our 25-year history as a company.”